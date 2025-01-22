Passenger traffic at the border of Ukraine: new figures and trends in 2025

Since the beginning of the year, more than 1.9 million people have crossed the border, but compared to the New Year and Christmas period, passenger traffic has decreased. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"As for the passenger traffic, it has slightly decreased compared to the New Year and Christmas period, and about 70-75 thousand people cross the border per day on weekdays, both to and from Ukraine. On weekends, this figure can reach 80-90 thousand people per day. For example, during the New Year and Christmas period, these figures, especially on peak days, could reach more than 150 thousand," said Demchenko.

According to him, with the decline in passenger traffic, there are no significant queues, or queues at the border in general, now.

"I can say that since the beginning of this year, on January 1, a little over 1.9 million people have crossed the border," said the SBGS spokesman.

For example, it is noted that in December, 2.9 million people crossed the border, and for the whole of 2024, this figure was slightly more than 35 million.

At the same time, Demchenko said that since the beginning of this year, there has been a preference for entering Ukraine over leaving.

The SBGS spokesperson also noted that the largest passenger traffic remains on the border with Poland.

This section of the border accounts for 50% of the total passenger traffic. Currently, there are 9 checkpoints on the border with Poland.

