Passenger traffic at the border of Ukraine: new figures and trends in 2025

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 95604 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101142 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109096 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111868 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132785 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104024 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136241 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103802 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113450 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117007 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120605 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 68946 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115409 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 40821 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 39682 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 95604 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132785 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136241 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167775 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157465 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 30629 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 39682 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115409 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120605 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140566 views
Passenger traffic at the border of Ukraine: new figures and trends in 2025

Passenger traffic at the border of Ukraine: new figures and trends in 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28638 views

Since the beginning of 2025, more than 1.9 million people have crossed the border of Ukraine, which is significantly less compared to the New Year holidays. The largest flow is observed on the border with Poland, where 9 checkpoints are operating.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 1.9 million people have crossed the border, but compared to the New Year and Christmas period, passenger traffic has decreased. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"As for the passenger traffic, it has slightly decreased compared to the New Year and Christmas period, and about 70-75 thousand people cross the border per day on weekdays, both to and from Ukraine. On weekends, this figure can reach 80-90 thousand people per day. For example, during the New Year and Christmas period, these figures, especially on peak days, could reach more than 150 thousand," said Demchenko.

According to him, with the decline in passenger traffic, there are no significant queues, or queues at the border in general, now.

"I can say that since the beginning of this year, on January 1, a little over 1.9 million people have crossed the border," said the SBGS spokesman.

For example, it is noted that in December, 2.9 million people crossed the border, and for the whole of 2024, this figure was slightly more than 35 million.

At the same time, Demchenko said that since the beginning of this year, there has been a preference for entering Ukraine over leaving.

The SBGS spokesperson also noted that the largest passenger traffic remains on the border with Poland.

This section of the border accounts for 50% of the total passenger traffic. Currently, there are 9 checkpoints on the border with Poland.

Recall

Since July 2024 , the number of violatorsattempting to illegally cross the border has been decreasing, most often through criminal groups from closed Telegram channels and social networks. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Society

Contact us about advertising