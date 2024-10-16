Participants of the 100 Ideas for Cities Hackathon have started posting their projects on the national DREAM platform to attract investment
Kyiv • UNN
The project of a sports and rehabilitation center for the military in Odesa region was presented first
Communities participating in the IRS and the Mayors Club's Hackathon of 100 Ideas for Cities have begun posting their projects on the national Dream platform to find investments and donors, UNN reports.
The 100 Ideas for Cities Hackathon project from the IRS and the Club of Mayors is working with the national DREAM platform to make all approved architectural projects from architects and students available on the website to attract resources and donors.
One of the first communities to post its project was the Avanhardivska community of Odesa Oblast. In agreement with the architects and the IRS, the project "G01: Ideas for the concept of a sports and rehabilitation center for military personnel in ASTG" was uploaded to the platform.
The Tree of Life project conceptual idea was developed by the National Aviation University team, consisting of: Kseniia Zhuravleva, Anna Lutsenko, Olha Bondar, under the leadership of Liliia Hnatiuk.
"In a difficult time for Ukraine, many of its defenders are sustaining injuries of varying severity during the fighting. The experience of European countries, non-standard approaches, and creative vision are essential for the design of this facility," the explanatory note says.
The complex is designed for long-term rehabilitation of the military. The idea behind the concept of the sports and rehabilitation center for military personnel is to create a universal environment for recreation for military personnel and their families, taking into account the needs of the target audience and the community's development prospects.
The project involves the construction of a rehabilitation center (three buildings: a residential building for 80 patients; a sports and recreation complex with a full swimming pool; and medical and diagnostic facilities for doctors and highly specialized prosthetists).
Although the total cost of the project exceeds UAH 309 million, the authors promise that it will not only be able to simultaneously accept two hundred people for rehabilitation, but will also provide jobs for at least 80 employees, who will be hired from among the IDPs.
About Hackathon "100 Ideas for Cities"
One of the largest projects to restore Ukrainian cities after the war is the 100 Ideas for Cities Hackathon, organized by the Innovations and Reconstruction for Society (IRS) project and the NGOMayors Club.
The hackathon has already yielded significant results, collecting 63 developed architectural ideas for participating communities from all over Ukraine. So far, 250 applications have been received from communities in 22 regions, which is about a hundred communities. The project involves 139 established architectural teams, 20% of which are from abroad: Belgium, Chile, Austria, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Slovakia.
"We, the project participants and organizers, have a responsible task to implement several projects that are important not only for a particular community but for the whole of Ukraine. We also plan to provide the Office of the President and the Prime Minister with unified solutions that can become the basis for the development of similar projects in many communities in Ukraine, including schools, kindergartens, ASCs, rehabilitation centers, memorials, and sports infrastructure," says Iryna Yarmolenko, project author and IRS director.