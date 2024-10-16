Participants of the 100 Ideas for Cities Hackathon have started posting their projects on the national DREAM platform to attract investment

$41.320.06
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Participants of the 100 Ideas for Cities Hackathon have started posting their projects on the national DREAM platform to attract investment

Kyiv

The project of a sports and rehabilitation center for the military in Odesa region was presented first

Participants of the 100 Ideas for Cities Hackathon have started posting their projects on the national DREAM platform to attract investment

Communities participating in the IRS and the Mayors Club's Hackathon of 100 Ideas for Cities have begun posting their projects on the national Dream platform to find investments and donors, UNN reports.

The 100 Ideas for Cities Hackathon project from the IRS and the Club of Mayors is working with the national DREAM platform to make all approved architectural projects from architects and students available on the website to attract resources and donors.

One of the first communities to post its project was the Avanhardivska community of Odesa Oblast. In agreement with the architects and the IRS, the project "G01: Ideas for the concept of a sports and rehabilitation center for military personnel in ASTG" was uploaded to the platform. 

The Tree of Life project conceptual idea was developed by the National Aviation University team, consisting of: Kseniia Zhuravleva, Anna Lutsenko, Olha Bondar, under the leadership of Liliia Hnatiuk.

"In a difficult time for Ukraine, many of its defenders are sustaining injuries of varying severity during the fighting. The experience of European countries, non-standard approaches, and creative vision are essential for the design of this facility," the explanatory note says.

The complex is designed for long-term rehabilitation of the military. The idea behind the concept of the sports and rehabilitation center for military personnel is to create a universal environment for recreation for military personnel and their families, taking into account the needs of the target audience and the community's development prospects.

The project involves the construction of a rehabilitation center (three buildings: a residential building for 80 patients; a sports and recreation complex with a full swimming pool; and medical and diagnostic facilities for doctors and highly specialized prosthetists).

Although the total cost of the project exceeds UAH 309 million, the authors promise that it will not only be able to simultaneously accept two hundred people for rehabilitation, but will also provide jobs for at least 80 employees, who will be hired from among the IDPs.

About Hackathon "100 Ideas for Cities"

One of the largest projects to restore Ukrainian cities after the war is the 100 Ideas for Cities Hackathon, organized by the Innovations and Reconstruction for Society (IRS) project and the NGOMayors Club.

The hackathon has already yielded significant results, collecting 63 developed architectural ideas for participating communities from all over Ukraine. So far, 250 applications have been received from communities in 22 regions, which is about a hundred communities. The project involves 139 established architectural teams, 20% of which are from abroad: Belgium, Chile, Austria, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Slovakia.

"We, the project participants and organizers, have a responsible task to implement several projects that are important not only for a particular community but for the whole of Ukraine. We also plan to provide the Office of the President and the Prime Minister with unified solutions that can become the basis for the development of similar projects in many communities in Ukraine, including schools, kindergartens, ASCs, rehabilitation centers, memorials, and sports infrastructure," says Iryna Yarmolenko, project author and IRS director.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
