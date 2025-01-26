Part of oil products is supplied to the Russian armed forces: intelligence tells about the importance of striking the refinery in the Ryazan region

On the night of January 26, attack drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Unmanned Systems Forces repeatedly struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery, which supplies oil products to the Russian occupation army and has a declared volume of oil processing of up to 17 million tons per year. This was reported to UNN by an intelligence source.

On the night of Sunday, January 26, strike drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Unmanned Systems Forces attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, which supplies oil products to the Russian occupation army. Although the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the alleged downing of eight drones in the Ryazan region, eyewitnesses recorded about ten explosions on video, after which severe fires broke out in different parts of the refinery - the source said.

The source noted that local law enforcement officers quickly cordoned off the refinery area to prevent numerous eyewitnesses from entering the territory, who could confirm the accuracy of the drone strike, as they had done on the night of January 24. On that night, there was also an effective attack by good drones on the Ryazan refinery. Numerous videos and photos posted on social media with comments from local residents confirmed the hit and detonation of large tanks of oil products.

"The Ryazan Oil Refinery is owned by Rosneft and has a declared refining capacity of up to 17 million tons per year. This makes it one of the largest refineries in Russia. Some of the oil products produced are supplied to the Russian armed forces, while others are exported. The refinery is located more than 450 kilometers from the Ukrainian border," the source added.

Recall

Ukrainian forces repeatedly hit the facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company, which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army. In addition, a control center in the Kursk region was hit.