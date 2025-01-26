Part of oil products is supplied to the Russian armed forces: intelligence tells about the importance of striking the refinery in the Ryazan region

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 95502 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101132 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109086 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111860 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132772 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104021 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136230 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103801 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113450 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117006 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120597 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 68905 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115400 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 40768 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 39593 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 95502 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132772 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136230 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167768 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157455 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 30608 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 39593 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115400 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120597 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140563 views
Part of oil products is supplied to the Russian armed forces: intelligence tells about the importance of striking the refinery in the Ryazan region

Part of oil products is supplied to the Russian armed forces: intelligence tells about the importance of striking the refinery in the Ryazan region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34663 views

For the second time in three days, Ukrainian drones attacked the Rosneft's Ryazan refinery. About ten explosions and a fire were recorded at the enterprise, which supplies fuel to the Russian army.

On the night of January 26, attack drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Unmanned Systems Forces repeatedly struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery, which supplies oil products to the Russian occupation army and has a declared volume of oil processing of up to 17 million tons per year. This was reported to UNN by an intelligence source.

On the night of Sunday, January 26, strike drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Unmanned Systems Forces attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, which supplies oil products to the Russian occupation army. Although the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the alleged downing of eight drones in the Ryazan region, eyewitnesses recorded about ten explosions on video, after which severe fires broke out in different parts of the refinery 

- the source said.

The source noted that local law enforcement officers quickly cordoned off the refinery area to prevent numerous eyewitnesses from entering the territory, who could confirm the accuracy of the drone strike, as they had done on the night of January 24. On that night, there was also an effective attack by good drones on the Ryazan refinery. Numerous videos and photos posted on social media with comments from local residents confirmed the hit and detonation of large tanks of oil products.

"The Ryazan Oil Refinery is owned by Rosneft and has a declared refining capacity of up to 17 million tons per year. This makes it one of the largest refineries in Russia. Some of the oil products produced are supplied to the Russian armed forces, while others are exported. The refinery is located more than 450 kilometers from the Ukrainian border," the source added.

Recall

Ukrainian forces repeatedly hit the facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company, which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army. In addition, a control center in the Kursk region was hit.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

