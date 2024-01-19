Part of Kherson city center left without water, cause of accident under investigation

Residents of high-rise buildings in Kherson's central district were left without water. The causes of the accident are being established. This was reported by the head of the MVA Roman Mrochko, according to UNN.

Due to a breakdown in the water supply network in Kherson's central district, water supply to 9 high-rise buildings in the Tavriyskiy district is currently cut off. After investigating the cause of the accident, the utility will immediately start repair work. - Mrochko said.

The MVA does not know whether the accidents could have been caused by shelling. However, they promise to find out where the break is by tomorrow and to return water to people on Saturday.

Kherson was hit by Russian military this afternoon. A 16-year-old boy was wounded and as a result of enemy shelling in Dniprovsky district. A woman was also reported dead.