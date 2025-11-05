Parliament adopted a law on sick leave control: what it provides for

ukenru
12:20 PM • 3234 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
11:19 AM • 10644 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
10:32 AM • 13245 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
08:57 AM • 15996 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
08:12 AM • 18108 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
07:17 AM • 16360 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 33062 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 31973 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 54008 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 41280 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The EU is considering introducing a "probationary period" for new member statesNovember 5, 03:38 AM • 17483 views
US airstrike on vessel in Pacific: two deadVideoNovember 5, 04:09 AM • 11014 views
Democrats win first major elections since Trump's return to powerNovember 5, 04:50 AM • 17384 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert08:51 AM • 14308 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 12385 views
Publications
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhoto11:38 AM • 9166 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 12801 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 61200 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 56869 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 55270 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Serhiy Leshchenko
Péter Szijjártó
Robert Pattinson
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Singapore
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert08:51 AM • 14612 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 30751 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 44404 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 47033 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 42141 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Film

Parliament adopted a law on sick leave control: what it provides for

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1526 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 13062, which improves control over sick leave and provides for a mechanism for returning insurance payments. The law improves checks on the issuance of sick leave certificates and allows paper sick leave on a permanent basis.

Parliament adopted a law on sick leave control: what it provides for

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general the draft law (No. 13062), which improves control over the issuance and extension of sick leaves, and also provides for a mechanism for returning insurance payments in case of unlawful issuance of a sick leave, the parliament reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, the law:

  • improves the process of conducting checks on the issuance and validity of extending sick leave certificates and documents that are the basis for their formation;
    • clarifies the mechanism for compensating insurance payments in case of establishing the invalidity of issuing a sick leave certificate and appealing the compensation claim;
      • provides for the possibility of using, in certain cases, paper sick leave certificates not during the period of martial law, but on a permanent basis;
        • stipulates that the procedure and conditions for issuing, extending, and accounting for sick leave certificates in the electronic register of sick leave certificates, the circumstances and cases of issuing sick leave certificates in paper form are established by the central executive body that ensures the formation of state policy in the field of healthcare, in agreement with the authorized management body.

          The implementation of this law is expected to have a positive impact on the observance of the rights of insured persons in the system of compulsory social insurance for temporary disability.

          Julia Shramko

          PoliticsHealth
          Martial law
          Verkhovna Rada