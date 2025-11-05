Parliament adopted a law on sick leave control: what it provides for

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general the draft law (No. 13062), which improves control over the issuance and extension of sick leaves, and also provides for a mechanism for returning insurance payments in case of unlawful issuance of a sick leave, the parliament reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, the law:

improves the process of conducting checks on the issuance and validity of extending sick leave certificates and documents that are the basis for their formation;

clarifies the mechanism for compensating insurance payments in case of establishing the invalidity of issuing a sick leave certificate and appealing the compensation claim;

provides for the possibility of using, in certain cases, paper sick leave certificates not during the period of martial law, but on a permanent basis;

stipulates that the procedure and conditions for issuing, extending, and accounting for sick leave certificates in the electronic register of sick leave certificates, the circumstances and cases of issuing sick leave certificates in paper form are established by the central executive body that ensures the formation of state policy in the field of healthcare, in agreement with the authorized management body.

The implementation of this law is expected to have a positive impact on the observance of the rights of insured persons in the system of compulsory social insurance for temporary disability.