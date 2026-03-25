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Paris offices of Edmond de Rothschild bank searched in Epstein-related case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

French investigators searched the bank's offices in a corruption case involving diplomat Fabrice Aidan. The investigation is looking into the transfer of confidential UN data to Jeffrey Epstein.

Paris offices of Edmond de Rothschild bank searched in Epstein-related case

French investigators have searched the Parisian offices of the Swiss bank Edmond de Rothschild as part of an investigation into alleged corruption involving a French diplomat whose name appears in the Jeffrey Epstein case files. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The diplomat in question is Fabrice Aidan, who worked at the UN from 2006 to 2013, and later at the bank. His name is mentioned in over 200 documents released by the US Department of Justice.

Among the materials are emails he allegedly sent to Epstein between 2010 and 2016, including from UN accounts. Some of the correspondence, reviewed by Reuters, indicates the transfer of UN Security Council briefings and other confidential documents.

Aidan denies any wrongdoing.

Investigation and charges

The French financial prosecutor's office is investigating possible passive corruption of a foreign public official and complicity in this crime. Aidan was already questioned during a voluntary interview at the end of February.

US Department of Justice releases new documents in Epstein case with unverified allegations against Trump07.03.26, 05:00 • 5521 view

The searches were conducted on Friday in the presence of the bank's head, Ariane de Rothschild. According to sources, the bank is cooperating with the investigation and has launched an internal investigation into the former employee who worked there from 2014-2016.

Case context

Ariane de Rothschild is also mentioned in the US Department of Justice documents – referring to her personal correspondence with Epstein before his arrest in 2019. The bank stated that he was a business acquaintance from 2013-2019 and they were unaware of his crimes.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that it conducted an administrative investigation with about 30 interviews and does not rule out disciplinary measures. Swiss regulators and prosecutors have not yet confirmed whether they are conducting their own investigations.

Dead or Alive - Jeffrey Epstein's verified profile appeared on TikTok15.03.26, 16:33 • 7799 views

Stepan Haftko

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