Dead or Alive - Jeffrey Epstein's verified profile appeared on TikTok

A verified account of American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who has recently been at the center of a pedophilia scandal, has appeared on the Tik-Tok social network. Despite the official version that Epstein died in August 2019, a series of videos appeared on the page in just a few hours, UNN reports.

Details

The account appeared on the social network on March 14, 2026. The first video it published was a few-second overview of a single prison cell. The caption "help" was superimposed on the footage.

After that, footage appeared with a plane similar to the private Boeing 727 owned by Epstein.

But most of the videos are short clips with nature shots, filmed on a smartphone from a first-person perspective. They show houses, beaches, the ocean, and tropical vegetation. Visually, the location resembles the American Virgin Islands.

In one of the videos, as the camera switches from selfie to panoramic mode, the face of an elderly man in glasses, who outwardly resembles Epstein, is visible.

There is also a video of a little girl in a white dress hesitantly descending stairs. The footage is captioned "My little girl's first steps."

In general, the account is filled with content as if it were the everyday life of Jeffrey Epstein, who managed to fake his own suicide or survive a real one and return to a normal life in freedom.

As of now, 1.2 million social network users have already subscribed to the account, which is run in Epstein's name.

Sought meeting with Putin and used Russian women - new details of "Epstein files"