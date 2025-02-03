Owners of cows, goats and sheep can receive state subsidies: how to apply

Ukraine has started accepting applications for special budget payments to keep cows, goats, and sheep. This was reported by Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Applications for special budgetary subsidies for the maintenance of cows, goats and sheep will be accepted today - the Minister noted.

How much can you get

You can apply for such payments through the State Agrarian Register:

7,000 UAH per head - for those who have 3 to 100 cows.

UAH 2,000 per head - for those who keep from 5 to 500 heads of breeding stock of goats and/or sheep.

According to him, in 2025, only those who did not receive the subsidy in 2024 are eligible for it.

