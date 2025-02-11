ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 36164 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 79020 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100410 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113938 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 94661 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123063 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102163 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113190 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116819 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157485 views

Over UAH 107 million embezzled: SBU and NABU expose former Ukroboronprom officials

Over UAH 107 million embezzled: SBU and NABU expose former Ukroboronprom officials

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27869 views

The SBU and NABU uncovered a scheme to embezzle UAH 107 million from the export of military products in 2016-2019. The five suspects, who are hiding abroad, face up to 12 years in prison.

Law enforcement officers have served suspicion notices to former Ukroboronprom officials who were caught embezzling more than UAH 107 million in 2016-2019. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

The SBU CI and NABU exposed a scheme of misappropriation of budget funds at the former state-owned enterprise Ukroboronprom in 2016-2019. As a result of complex measures, SBU exposed 4 former officials of the defense company who stole over UAH 107 million on the export of military products 

- the statement said.

It is reported that the organizers involved an affiliated commercial entity with foreign registration, and while holding senior positions, signed agreements with the director of this company to provide support in concluding and further executing contracts with Ukrainian arms exporters.

In fact, all relevant work with foreign customers of military products was carried out by the Ukrainian defense enterprise. At the same time, the activities of the affiliated company remained only "on paper," and its accounts received budgetary funds from our state, allegedly for the mediation provided. Later, this money was transferred into the shadow through fictitious companies to be distributed among all participants in the transaction 

- the SBU added.

Based on the exposed facts, 4 former officials and the head of an affiliated company, who are hiding abroad, were served suspicion notices in absentia under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 3, Art. 28, Art. 191, para. 5 (misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office committed by an organized group);

ч. 3 of Art. 209 (legalization (laundering) of the proceeds of crime committed by an organized group);

ч. 3, Art. 28, Art. 366 (forgery committed by an organized group).

The offenders face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

The former official is suspected of lying in his declaration - according to the investigation, he failed to declare more than UAH 95 million.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

