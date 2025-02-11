Over UAH 107 million embezzled: SBU and NABU expose former Ukroboronprom officials

Law enforcement officers have served suspicion notices to former Ukroboronprom officials who were caught embezzling more than UAH 107 million in 2016-2019. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

The SBU CI and NABU exposed a scheme of misappropriation of budget funds at the former state-owned enterprise Ukroboronprom in 2016-2019. As a result of complex measures, SBU exposed 4 former officials of the defense company who stole over UAH 107 million on the export of military products - the statement said.

It is reported that the organizers involved an affiliated commercial entity with foreign registration, and while holding senior positions, signed agreements with the director of this company to provide support in concluding and further executing contracts with Ukrainian arms exporters.

In fact, all relevant work with foreign customers of military products was carried out by the Ukrainian defense enterprise. At the same time, the activities of the affiliated company remained only "on paper," and its accounts received budgetary funds from our state, allegedly for the mediation provided. Later, this money was transferred into the shadow through fictitious companies to be distributed among all participants in the transaction - the SBU added.

Based on the exposed facts, 4 former officials and the head of an affiliated company, who are hiding abroad, were served suspicion notices in absentia under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 3, Art. 28, Art. 191, para. 5 (misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office committed by an organized group);

ч. 3 of Art. 209 (legalization (laundering) of the proceeds of crime committed by an organized group);

ч. 3, Art. 28, Art. 366 (forgery committed by an organized group).

The offenders face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

