Over the course of September 2, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,320 Russian military personnel. This was reported by UNN , citing the update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In particular, Russian forces lost 1 armored combat vehicle and 69 artillery systems.

The enemy suffered its greatest equipment losses in drones — the Defense Forces destroyed 1,875 operational-tactical-level UAVs.

Ukrainian forces also destroyed 435 vehicles and fuel trucks, 12 ground robotic systems, and 3 units of special equipment belonging to the Russian Federation.

As of September 3, 2026, the total personnel losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amount to approximately 1,492,350 military personnel. The data is still being уточнено.

Reminder

In August, Ukrainian forces eliminated 42,020 occupiers. Over the three summer months, losses of the Russian army reached 124,170 personnel.

The greatest danger now is not fatigue with the front, but the world's growing accustomed to it — Zelenskyy at the prayer breakfast