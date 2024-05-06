Over the day, russia lost: 1040 people, 5 tanks, 34 armored vehicles

Over the past day, the russians lost 1,040 personnel.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 05/06/24:

- Personnel: 475300 (+1040).

- Tanks: 7380 (+5).

- Armored combat vehicles: 14213 (+34).

- Artillery systems: 12250 (+38).

- RSVP: 1057.

- Air defense systems: 791 (+1).

- Airplanes: 349.

- Helicopters: 325.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 9683 (+47).

- Cruise missiles: 2148 (+1).

- Ships/boats: 26.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 16477 (+59).

- Special equipment: 2008 (+6).

The data is being updated.

Over the day, russia launched 2 missile strikes, 120 air attacks, and 89 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems