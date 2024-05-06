Over the day, russia lost: 1040 people, 5 tanks, 34 armored vehicles
Over the past 24 hours, the russians lost 1,040 servicemen, bringing their total losses since the beginning of the invasion to 475,300, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 05/06/24:
- Personnel: 475300 (+1040).
- Tanks: 7380 (+5).
- Armored combat vehicles: 14213 (+34).
- Artillery systems: 12250 (+38).
- RSVP: 1057.
- Air defense systems: 791 (+1).
- Airplanes: 349.
- Helicopters: 325.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 9683 (+47).
- Cruise missiles: 2148 (+1).
- Ships/boats: 26.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 16477 (+59).
- Special equipment: 2008 (+6).
The data is being updated.
