Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Over the day, russia launched 2 missile strikes, 120 air attacks, and 89 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems

Over the day, russia launched 2 missile strikes, 120 air attacks, and 89 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29420 views

Over the past day, russia conducted 2 missile attacks, 120 air strikes and 89 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on Ukrainian positions and localities in different regions.

Over the past day, 125 combat engagements took place. russia launched 2 missile and 120 air strikes. There were 89 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Over the past day, 125 combat engagements took place, as a result of which the Russians launched 2 missile and 120 air strikes, and fired 89 multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.

Thus, air strikes were recorded on the settlements of Hremyach in Chernihiv region; Synkivka, Vesele, Bilyi Kolodyaz, Doroshivka in Kharkiv region and the city of Kharkiv; Spirne, Diliyivka, Vovche, Novosadove, Volodymyrivka, Kalynove, Paraskoviivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Lysychne, Semenivka, Illinka, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka, Umanske, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Halytsynivka, Yevhenivka, Yelyzavetivka, Urozhayne and Staromayorske in Donetsk region; Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region; and Krynky in Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation on the routes:

Volyn and Polissya: no changes.

Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi: the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas.

Kupianske: Ukrainian forces repelled 14 enemy attacks in the vicinity of localities in Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.

Limansky: the enemy attacked Ukrainian Armed Forces positions 6 times in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Bakhmutsky: Ukrainian defense forces repelled 36 occupants' attacks in the vicinity of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Avdiivka: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 31 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Donetsk region's localities.

Novopavlovsky: The enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 27 times.

Orikhivsky: the russian army attacked the positions of our defenders 6 times in the districts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya regions.

Kherson: russians made 3 unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions.

The aviation of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of personnel and 4 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. In turn, missile troops hit 1 area of concentration of personnel, 3 radar stations, 2 air defense facilities, 2 artillery facilities and 3 other important enemy targets.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

