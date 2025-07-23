Over half of the battles are in two directions: General Staff showed a map

More than half of the 167 battles on the front line yesterday took place in two directions - Pokrovsk and Lyman, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on July 23, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 167 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 167 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 113 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5686 shellings, including 39 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3579 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an artillery piece, a command post and two enemy electronic warfare systems," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks by the invading forces. The enemy also launched 15 air strikes, using 28 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 293 shellings, three of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried once to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the area of Zapadne.

In the Kupyansk direction, four enemy attacks took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted 21 attacks. It tried to penetrate our defense in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Myrny, Yampolivka, Torske, and in the direction of Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made four attempts to advance in the Hryhorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement took place near Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 74 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Novotoretske, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, Dachne, and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks yesterday near the settlements of Voskresenka, Yalta, Piddubne, and Zelene Pole.

Over the past day, in the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made seven futile attempts to attack the positions of Ukrainian units.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Orikhiv and Huliaipole directions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses per day: almost a thousand soldiers, 3 tanks, 42 artillery systems