Over a third of battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map 14 August 2025

More than a third of the 148 battles over the past day on the front occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its summary at 8 a.m. on August 14, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 148 combat engagements took place over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched 2 missile and 87 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using four missiles and dropping 154 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 5758 shellings, 82 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and involved 4423 kamikaze drones.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two artillery pieces, a logistics warehouse, a command post, and a radar station of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks. The enemy launched 16 air strikes, dropping a total of 27 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 289 shellings, including 14 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Over the past day, in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, five combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Zapadne, and Fyholivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were three attacks by the occupiers. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 13 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novovodyane, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, and Torske.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled 14 assault actions of the occupation forces in the areas of Hryhorivka, Novoselivka, and Pereyizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements were recorded. The enemy attacked towards Stupochky and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 56 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Promin, Chunyshche, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Novoukrainka, and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped 14 attempts to break through the defensive lines of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Maliivka, Tovste, Shevchenko, and Oleksandrograf.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy made one attempt to advance near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy advanced near the settlement of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces stopped four attempts by the aggressor to advance.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses: over 900 occupiers eliminated in a day