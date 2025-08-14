Over a third of battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map 14 August 2025

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
August 13, 07:25 PM • 12497 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 28201 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 33785 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 35523 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 39329 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 74320 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 76921 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 147304 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 66301 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 123277 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.3m/s
64%
756mm
Popular news
J.D. Vance and Keith Kellogg were present: Zelenskyy and the Presidential Office revealed details of the "coalition of the willing" meetingAugust 13, 07:54 PM • 3810 views
"I am not such a dictator": Serbian President Vučić made a statement regarding a second termAugust 13, 08:26 PM • 3150 views
US and Russia discuss occupation of Ukraine based on Israel model - The Times sourcesPhoto12:06 AM • 5290 views
Mass protests in Serbia: dozens injured reportedVideo01:04 AM • 4894 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goals04:22 AM • 5690 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 147308 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 123281 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 114238 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 125140 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 96216 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
J. D. Vance
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 22797 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 45481 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 98916 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 115490 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 48296 views
Actual
Cryptocurrency
WhatsApp
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Guardian

Over a third of battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map 14 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

Over the past day, 148 combat engagements took place at the front, more than a third of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched 2 missile and 87 air strikes, using 4 missiles and dropping 154 guided bombs.

Over a third of battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

More than a third of the 148 battles over the past day on the front occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its summary at 8 a.m. on August 14, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 148 combat engagements took place over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched 2 missile and 87 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using four missiles and dropping 154 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 5758 shellings, 82 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and involved 4423 kamikaze drones.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two artillery pieces, a logistics warehouse, a command post, and a radar station of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks. The enemy launched 16 air strikes, dropping a total of 27 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 289 shellings, including 14 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Over the past day, in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, five combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Zapadne, and Fyholivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were three attacks by the occupiers. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 13 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novovodyane, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, and Torske.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled 14 assault actions of the occupation forces in the areas of Hryhorivka, Novoselivka, and Pereyizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements were recorded. The enemy attacked towards Stupochky and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 56 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Promin, Chunyshche, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Novoukrainka, and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped 14 attempts to break through the defensive lines of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Maliivka, Tovste, Shevchenko, and Oleksandrograf.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy made one attempt to advance near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy advanced near the settlement of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces stopped four attempts by the aggressor to advance.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses: over 900 occupiers eliminated in a day14.08.25, 07:52 • 974 views

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine