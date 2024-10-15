Over 99% of residential buildings in Ukraine are ready for the heating season - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
Prime Minister Shmyhal reported high readiness for winter. Ukraine has accumulated enough gas and coal, energy resilience programs are in place, and all nuclear power units under its control are operating.
The readiness of residential buildings for the heating season is now over 99%. Ukraine has accumulated 12.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas in gas storage facilities and 3.1 million tons of coal in warehouses. Energy sustainability programs initiated by the government are working. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Today, the readiness of residential buildings is over 99%. The number of schools, kindergartens and hospitals ready for the winter is also close to 100%. More than 18 thousand boiler houses and 4.8 thousand central heating stations are ready to supply heat
He also said that 12.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been accumulated in gas storage facilities, as well as 3.1 million tons of coal in warehouses. This is enough to get through the winter, the Prime Minister said.
In addition, he added that all 9 nuclear power units under the control of Ukraine are currently operating.
According to Shmyhal, energy sustainability programs initiated by the government are working to create decentralized generation. These include 0% interest loans for individuals, loans for condominiums under the GRIDIM program, 5-7-9% loans for small and medium-sized businesses, and preferential loans from the Decarbonization Fund of Ukraine for utilities and communities. In total, banks have already disbursed UAH 2 billion in loans to various categories of borrowers.
