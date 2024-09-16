Kyiv region is almost 90% ready for the heating season - Kravchenko

In Kyiv region, almost 90% of facilities are ready for the heating season. Districts, communities, and responsible structures should speed up the resolution of all problematic issues, said Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the RMA, following the results of a regional operational headquarters on the preparation of Kyiv region for the heating season, UNN reports.

All works are currently on schedule. The facilities are almost 90% ready for winter. First of all, we are preparing boiler houses, heating networks, residential buildings, schools, kindergartens and hospitals. We are repairing water and sewerage networks and pumping stations, procuring fuel, stockpiling sprinkling material, and preparing specialized cleaning equipment - Ruslan Kravchenko said.

The head of the KRMA also said that the issue of providing educational institutions with generators was also discussed at the headquarters meeting. Mr. Kravchenko emphasized that even in the event of a power outage, it is necessary to ensure a continuous educational process. There are more than 1.9 thousand generators in schools and kindergartens in Kyiv region.

"Today, schools and kindergartens in Kyiv region have more than 1.9 thousand generators of various capacities. In fact, all educational institutions are provided with them. At the same time, I instructed the relevant departments to study all applications for additional needs. And where there is a real need, to resolve this issue as soon as possible," Kravchenko said.

He also instructed the communities to immediately put in order the maintenance of trees planted near power lines.

Ukraine is actively preparing for the heating season: what will happen to gas prices