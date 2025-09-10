Over 9 million hryvnias bail posted for SBU General Vitiuk

More than 9 million hryvnias in bail have been posted for Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Illia Vitiuk, who is suspected of illicit enrichment and declaring false information. This was reported by Olesya Chemerys, spokeswoman for the High Anti-Corruption Court, in a comment to UNN.

As Chemerys reported, bail of over UAH 9 million was posted for the SBU general.

NABU and SAP exposed former SBU official Illia Vitiuk for illicit enrichment and declaring false information. According to the investigation, in December 2023, the suspect purchased an apartment for UAH 21.6 million and registered it in the name of a family member. The Security Service of Ukraine stated that the suspicion against Vitiuk is revenge from NABU and SAP for the SBU's effective counteraction to Russian influence on state bodies and for exposing several Bureau employees committing crimes.

