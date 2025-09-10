Over 9 million hryvnias bail posted for SBU General Vitiuk

$41.120.13
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
08:44 AM • 21359 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 22166 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
07:09 AM • 18621 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
06:41 AM • 25341 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM • 19287 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 45743 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 90719 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 74825 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 84164 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Poland confirmed that Russian drones entered its territory: three voivodeships are under threatPhotoSeptember 10, 02:37 AM • 26453 views
Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missilesSeptember 10, 03:12 AM • 53820 views
In Zhytomyr region, after a massive Russian attack, there is one dead and one woundedSeptember 10, 05:17 AM • 17718 views
First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in PolandPhoto06:04 AM • 23761 views
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one wordVideo07:17 AM • 18309 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 10861 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 10175 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo08:44 AM • 21430 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 22210 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 9, 07:32 PM • 90738 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 59555 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 54716 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 51893 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 120769 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 75772 views
Over 9 million hryvnias bail posted for SBU General Vitiuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Over 9 million hryvnias bail has been posted for SBU General Illia Vitiuk, who is suspected of illicit enrichment. NABU and SAP exposed Vitiuk for illicit enrichment and declaring false information.

Over 9 million hryvnias bail posted for SBU General Vitiuk

More than 9 million hryvnias in bail have been posted for Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Illia Vitiuk, who is suspected of illicit enrichment and declaring false information. This was reported by Olesya Chemerys, spokeswoman for the High Anti-Corruption Court, in a comment to UNN.

Details

As Chemerys reported, bail of over UAH 9 million was posted for the SBU general.

Addition

NABU and SAP exposed former SBU official Illia Vitiuk for illicit enrichment and declaring false information. According to the investigation, in December 2023, the suspect purchased an apartment for UAH 21.6 million and registered it in the name of a family member. The Security Service of Ukraine stated that the suspicion against Vitiuk is revenge from NABU and SAP for the SBU's effective counteraction to Russian influence on state bodies and for exposing several Bureau employees committing crimes.

The High Anti-Corruption Court applied a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of over UAH 9 million to former SBU official, Major General Illia Vitiuk, who is suspected of illicit enrichment and declaring false information.

NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revenge04.09.25, 21:50 • 54650 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine