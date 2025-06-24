Over 800 illegal casinos uncovered in Ukraine in two weeks - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Over the past two weeks, more than 800 illegal online casinos have been identified in Ukraine. This was made possible with the help of the PlayCity agency, which operates under the coordination of the Ministry of Digital Transformation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation's Telegram channel.

Details

The ministry emphasized that in just two weeks, the agency submitted information to the National Commission for State Regulation of Communications and Informatization for blocking hundreds of illegal gambling websites.

The agency also explained that the state previously lost significant amounts of revenue due to the illegal sector.

Previously, the state lost up to UAH 10 billion due to the shadow gambling market, so combating illegal casinos is one of PlayCity's priority tasks – the ministry noted.

In addition, the Ministry of Digital Transformation announced the introduction of digital solutions for process automation.

It is expected that citizens will soon be able to independently report illegal gambling resources through the PlayCity website.

