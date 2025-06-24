Over 800 illegal casinos uncovered in Ukraine in two weeks - Ministry of Digital Transformation

$41.870.04
48.020.18
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
02:05 PM • 7596 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
12:48 PM • 18382 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 45789 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 83582 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 94018 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 79161 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 59055 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 66917 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 60313 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 310605 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Popular news
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effectJune 24, 05:38 AM • 123071 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU borderJune 24, 06:16 AM • 108166 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The HagueJune 24, 08:36 AM • 87310 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 102086 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 68496 views
Publications
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor Liashko12:11 PM • 27828 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system11:50 AM • 30199 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 69283 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 102893 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 122706 views
Over 800 illegal casinos uncovered in Ukraine in two weeks - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 730 views

Over the past two weeks, more than 800 illegal online casinos have been identified in Ukraine thanks to the PlayCity agency, coordinated by the Ministry of Digital Transformation. This will allow the state to recover significant amounts of revenue that were previously lost due to the shadow gambling market.

Over 800 illegal casinos uncovered in Ukraine in two weeks - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Over the past two weeks, more than 800 illegal online casinos have been identified in Ukraine. This was made possible with the help of the PlayCity agency, which operates under the coordination of the Ministry of Digital Transformation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation's Telegram channel.

Details

The ministry emphasized that in just two weeks, the agency submitted information to the National Commission for State Regulation of Communications and Informatization for blocking hundreds of illegal gambling websites.

The agency also explained that the state previously lost significant amounts of revenue due to the illegal sector.

Previously, the state lost up to UAH 10 billion due to the shadow gambling market, so combating illegal casinos is one of PlayCity's priority tasks

– the ministry noted.

In addition, the Ministry of Digital Transformation announced the introduction of digital solutions for process automation.

It is expected that citizens will soon be able to independently report illegal gambling resources through the PlayCity website.

Russian casino PIN-UP deprived of license to operate in Ukraine03.06.25, 20:01 • 2914 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Ukraine
