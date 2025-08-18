Over 500 children and students work in the occupiers' labor detachment in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region - CNS
In the occupied Luhansk region, over 500 teenagers and young people are involved in "student labor detachments." They are used as free labor, which is a violation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.
In temporarily occupied Luhansk region, over five hundred teenagers and young people have been involved in Russian "student labor brigades." This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, informs UNN.
It is noted that under the guise of "useful employment," they are used as builders, conductors, educators, and service personnel – virtually for free.
Such actions violate the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. This is not career guidance, but rather the transformation of Ukrainian children into cheap labor for the needs of the occupier
The CNS warns that after de-occupation, everyone involved in forced child labor will be held accountable by law.
According to the CNS, Russia, under the guise of attracting personnel, is massively relocating workers from Asia to the occupied territories. This changes the ethnic composition of the region and is part of the policy of destroying Ukrainian identity.
