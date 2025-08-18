$41.450.00
Over 500 children and students work in the occupiers' labor detachment in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

In the occupied Luhansk region, over 500 teenagers and young people are involved in "student labor detachments." They are used as free labor, which is a violation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Over 500 children and students work in the occupiers' labor detachment in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region - CNS

In temporarily occupied Luhansk region, over five hundred teenagers and young people have been involved in Russian "student labor brigades." This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that under the guise of "useful employment," they are used as builders, conductors, educators, and service personnel – virtually for free.

Such actions violate the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. This is not career guidance, but rather the transformation of Ukrainian children into cheap labor for the needs of the occupier

- the report states.

The CNS warns that after de-occupation, everyone involved in forced child labor will be held accountable by law.

Recall

According to the CNS, Russia, under the guise of attracting personnel, is massively relocating workers from Asia to the occupied territories. This changes the ethnic composition of the region and is part of the policy of destroying Ukrainian identity.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, teachers received guidelines on "identifying criminals" among children - CNS17.08.25, 08:45 • 4076 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Child
UN Convention on the Rights of the Child
Luhansk Oblast
United Nations