Over 50 participants of banned pride, including lawyers, detained in Istanbul

Police detained at least 50 people, including four lawyers, during an attempt to hold a banned LGBTQ pride parade in Istanbul. The CHD Lawyers' Association accused law enforcement officers of ill-treating activists. The detainees are expected to be brought to court on Monday. This is reported by UNN with reference to Nordot.

Details

Istanbul police detained at least 50 people at Sunday's parade, including four lawyers - reported the Turkish lawyers' association CHD in a post on X.

They, as stated, accused the police of "brutal behavior towards activists who planned to take part in the LGBTQ Pride parade."

Events like Pride have been banned in Turkey for many years. This year, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, ahead of the planned gathering, wrote on X that "calls for demonstrations by marginalized groups are directed against social peace, family order, and moral values and will not be allowed."

One of the main venues for protests, celebrations, and rallies in the city was blocked, and several metro stations were closed by police early Sunday morning. However, activists still took to the streets to protest in small groups in various locations in the city center.

The "detainees are expected to be handed over to the court on Monday, the lawyers' association reported" - the post stated.

