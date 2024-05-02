Over 280 thousand hectares remain mined in Mykolaiv region - Kim

In Mykolaiv region, 288 thousand hectares of land remain mined. More than 125,000 have been cleared of mines, but the pace of work will slow down as the next areas to be cleared are more difficult. This was stated by Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv RMA, during a telethon, UNN reports .

288,000 mines have been detected, and more than 125,000 have been cleared. A lot of units are involved. There are more than 140 units of equipment alone, and in addition, domestic demining companies and foreign companies are coming to the region - Kim says.

He also said that despite the increase in its pace and capacity, it will slow down, as the next sections that are planned are more complex.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SES pyrotechnic units have defused over 490 thousand explosive devices, including 3,352 aerial bombs. So far, the sappers have checked approximately 129 thousand hectares of territory.