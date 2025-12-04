$42.200.13
Over 24,000 dangerous toys, some of which can cause toxic poisoning, have been found in Ukraine - State Food and Consumer Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

In 2025, the State Food and Consumer Service identified 55 types of dangerous products, 28 of which were children's toys. Over 24,000 units of toys that did not meet safety requirements were found, some of which could cause toxic poisoning.

Over 24,000 dangerous toys, some of which can cause toxic poisoning, have been found in Ukraine - State Food and Consumer Service

During 2025, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection identified 55 types of dangerous products, 28 of which were children's toys. More than 24,000 units of toys that did not meet safety requirements were found. This is stated on the website of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, UNN reports.

Details

During the pre-holiday period, the demand for toys and children's gifts traditionally increases. It is at this time that it is important to pay special attention to their safety, because unscrupulous manufacturers and sellers can offer products that pose risks to children's health. The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection systematically carries out state market surveillance of non-food products, including children's toys, in order to prevent the circulation of dangerous goods

- the message says.

According to the results of inspections of non-food product characteristics during 2025:

  • 55 types of dangerous products were identified, 28 of which were children's toys;
    • 70 planned and 85 unscheduled state supervision measures were carried out;
      • more than 24,000 units of toys that did not meet safety requirements were found;
        • laboratory tests confirmed risks: allergic reactions, poisoning, chronic toxic effects associated with exceeding the content of dangerous chemicals, as well as non-compliance of structural elements.

          The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection recommends that parents pay attention to the following aspects:

          • labeling in Ukrainian, indicating the importer/manufacturer and the conformity mark to technical regulations;
            • absence of a sharp chemical smell, reliable fastening of parts and absence of sharp elements;
              • exclusion of purchases in spontaneous markets or from sellers who cannot provide documents;
                • checking whether the toy contains small parts dangerous for young children;
                  • presence of a screw-protected battery compartment;
                    • compliance of the noise level with established norms;
                      • preliminary checking of products on the "Attention" portal, where data on dangerous and withdrawn goods are published.

                        Recall

                        In one of the stores in Ivano-Frankivsk, during a scheduled inspection, specialists of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection found a dangerous toy.

                        Pavlo Bashynskyi

