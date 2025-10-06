Over 200,000 Ukrainian families have used the "Schoolchild's Package" program: Ministry of Social Policy showed parents' feedback

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine has published a video in which parents share their impressions of the state program "Schoolchild's Package". Since the initiative started, more than 200,000 families have applied for participation, of which about 170,000 have already received assistance. This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, writes UNN.

Details

According to the department, Ukrainian families are actively using the opportunity to provide children with everything they need for the school year. Some parents updated school clothes and shoes for first-graders, others bought textbooks, stationery or goods for creativity. The most popular category of purchases within the program remains children's clothing.

"Schoolchild's Package": from October 1, funds can be spent on books

The program provides parents with an electronic certificate that can be used to purchase necessary items in partner stores. According to the Ministry of Social Policy, this model of assistance not only supports families but also stimulates the development of small and medium-sized businesses in the regions.

The Ministry emphasizes that the "Schoolchild's Package" has become real support for thousands of Ukrainian families, especially for those who have suffered from the war or found themselves in difficult life circumstances.

Schoolchild's Package 2025: Step-by-step instructions for submitting an application in "Diia" to purchase stationery and books