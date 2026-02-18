Over 200 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched 3191 kamikaze drones - General Staff

$43.260.09
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 23884 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 19239 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 30099 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 22916 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 18197 views
February 18, 10:49 AM • 18197 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 22211 views
February 18, 10:05 AM • 22211 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 24705 views
February 18, 09:44 AM • 24705 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 17724 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 18562 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Slovakia declares oil emergency amid damage to Druzhba pipeline
February 18, 11:53 AM • 4050 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French Quarter
February 18, 12:23 PM • 14529 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 18, 01:04 PM • 21222 views
The "Honest Mobilization" movement has started in Ukraine: it exposes "reserved" draft dodgers-"activists" and "majors"
04:34 PM • 6296 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal
05:10 PM • 10770 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal
05:10 PM • 10821 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35
February 18, 03:06 PM • 23880 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 18, 01:04 PM • 21319 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
February 18, 12:34 PM • 30093 views
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 30093 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the Court
February 17, 10:46 AM • 59609 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Robert Fico
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Belarus
Great Britain
UNN Lite
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversary
07:06 PM • 2454 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French Quarter
February 18, 12:23 PM • 14605 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first time
February 18, 11:16 AM • 17314 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her child
February 17, 05:21 PM • 22962 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformation
February 17, 11:43 AM • 35410 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Series

Over 200 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched 3191 kamikaze drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

Over the past day, 201 combat engagements took place on the front. The enemy used 3191 kamikaze drones and carried out 2076 shellings.

Over 200 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched 3191 kamikaze drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 201 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 3191 kamikaze drones and carried out 2076 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched one missile strike using one missile and 51 air strikes, dropping 156 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3191 kamikaze drones and carried out 2076 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy carried out 94 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including four times using MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units twice in the areas of Vilcha and Fyholivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the Kurylovka area.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped seven enemy attacks in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Drobycheve, Stavky, and Zarichne. The enemy is not currently conducting active assault operations.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance 5 times towards Rai-Oleksandrivka, Zakitne, Riznykivka, and Platonivka. One of the assault operations is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked 8 times towards Bondarne, Fedorivka, and Chasiv Yar. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 16 times today near Kostiantynivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. At this time, the enemy is not conducting active assault operations.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 39 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Zatyshok, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, and Bilytske. Three attempts by the occupiers to improve their position are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 47 occupiers were eliminated and 11 wounded in this direction today; 5 units of automotive equipment were destroyed and damaged; 63 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed. 5 occupier shelters were hit.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position towards Ivanivka, Ternove, Danylivka, Vyshneve, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Sosnivka. In total, they made 9 attempts to attack, 2 of which are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 48 enemy attacks: in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Svyatopetrivka, and Verkhnia Tersa. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, according to updated information, the enemy attacked 4 times towards Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: Russians lost 740 soldiers and 1851 UAVs in a day
18.02.26, 07:44 • 4656 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Ukraine