Over 200 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched 3191 kamikaze drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 201 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 3191 kamikaze drones and carried out 2076 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched one missile strike using one missile and 51 air strikes, dropping 156 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3191 kamikaze drones and carried out 2076 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy carried out 94 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including four times using MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units twice in the areas of Vilcha and Fyholivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the Kurylovka area.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped seven enemy attacks in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Drobycheve, Stavky, and Zarichne. The enemy is not currently conducting active assault operations.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance 5 times towards Rai-Oleksandrivka, Zakitne, Riznykivka, and Platonivka. One of the assault operations is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked 8 times towards Bondarne, Fedorivka, and Chasiv Yar. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 16 times today near Kostiantynivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. At this time, the enemy is not conducting active assault operations.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 39 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Zatyshok, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, and Bilytske. Three attempts by the occupiers to improve their position are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 47 occupiers were eliminated and 11 wounded in this direction today; 5 units of automotive equipment were destroyed and damaged; 63 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed. 5 occupier shelters were hit.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position towards Ivanivka, Ternove, Danylivka, Vyshneve, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Sosnivka. In total, they made 9 attempts to attack, 2 of which are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 48 enemy attacks: in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Svyatopetrivka, and Verkhnia Tersa. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, according to updated information, the enemy attacked 4 times towards Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: Russians lost 740 soldiers and 1851 UAVs in a day