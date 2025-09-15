Over 1,200 civilians killed in Ukraine by cluster munitions - Reuters

$41.280.03
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 4358 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 24013 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 21524 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 22949 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 30174 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 53183 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 71128 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 104831 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 86945 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 85150 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
NASA shows starry landscape of dwarf galaxy near Milky WaySeptember 15, 02:27 AM • 13998 views
ISW: Russia uses drone attacks on Poland and Romania to assess NATO's reactionSeptember 15, 02:59 AM • 16214 views
Forecasters give a forecast for September 15: where to expect rain and thunderstormsSeptember 15, 03:58 AM • 11370 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operationSeptember 15, 05:13 AM • 17768 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 10987 views
Publications
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 7860 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 10989 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 24010 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 19834 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 98508 views
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhoto08:11 AM • 6208 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason07:06 AM • 8146 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 23926 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 30555 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 79713 views
Over 1,200 civilians killed in Ukraine by cluster munitions - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Over 1,200 civilians have been killed by cluster munitions since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russians continue to attack civilian areas using this type of weapon.

More than 1,200 civilians have died due to cluster munitions since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

This was highlighted by Cluster Munition Monitor researcher Michael Hart. He noted that Russians continue to attack civilian areas and residential buildings.

Additionally

Neither Russia nor Ukraine are parties to the 2008 convention, which bans cluster munitions and currently has 112 member states. Cluster munitions, launched from the ground or from aircraft, explode in the air, scattering small bombs over a large area.

Those who survive the explosions of these munitions suffer numerous serious injuries. At the same time, unexploded cluster munitions remain after the end of hostilities.

Ministry of Defense: 355 civilians, including 18 children, have died due to Russian explosives in three years of war4/8/25, 11:43 AM • 11085 views

