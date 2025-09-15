Over 1,200 civilians killed in Ukraine by cluster munitions - Reuters

More than 1,200 civilians have died due to cluster munitions since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

This was highlighted by Cluster Munition Monitor researcher Michael Hart. He noted that Russians continue to attack civilian areas and residential buildings.

Additionally

Neither Russia nor Ukraine are parties to the 2008 convention, which bans cluster munitions and currently has 112 member states. Cluster munitions, launched from the ground or from aircraft, explode in the air, scattering small bombs over a large area.

Those who survive the explosions of these munitions suffer numerous serious injuries. At the same time, unexploded cluster munitions remain after the end of hostilities.

Ministry of Defense: 355 civilians, including 18 children, have died due to Russian explosives in three years of war