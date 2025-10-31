Over 1,000 exhibits stolen from California museum: among them jewelry and Native American artifacts

Thieves stole over 1,000 exhibits from a museum collection in California, including jewelry, carvings, and Native American artifacts, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

The robbery occurred on October 15 at an off-site storage facility where exhibits from the Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) were stored.

The museum director stated on Thursday that details of the incident are being released because the exhibits may end up in flea markets, pawn shops, and antique stores.

"The theft that occurred is a brazen act of depriving the public of our state's cultural heritage," said Lori Fogarty.

"This is not just a loss for the museum. It's a loss for the public, for our community, and we hope our community will help us bring them home."

She also stated that she believes it was a spontaneous crime, not a targeted attack.

"We believe the thieves found a way to get into the building and grabbed what they could easily find, carry, and take out," she said.

A metal necklace by the late artist Florence Resnikoff, walrus tusks carved with scrimshaw, and Native American baskets were stolen. In addition, the thieves took historical relics such as badges and sports equipment.

Experts believe that some items may have already been sold.

John Romero, a retired police captain, told the Los Angeles Times that he believes detectives are looking at resale platforms such as Craigslist and eBay, as well as networks specializing in historical or collectible items.

"These people are interested in quick money, not the full appraised value," he said. "They need to get rid of them quickly."

The Oakland Police Department is working with the FBI's specialized art crime unit to locate these items.