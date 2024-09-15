ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Out of 14 new brigades, even four have not yet been staffed - Zelensky

Out of 14 new brigades, even four have not yet been staffed - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 72551 views

President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was unable to equip 14 new military brigades due to slow arms deliveries. According to him, even 4 brigades could not be fully equipped.

Ukraine hoped to staff 14 new military brigades with foreign aid packages, but it failed to do so - not even four. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Fareed Zakaria on CNN, UNN reports.

There are many reasons. Firstly, everything (the supply of weapons - ed.) is going rather slowly. Secondly, we need to equip 14 brigades - we still don't have it, and we haven't even equipped four of the brigades in this package. Therefore, we need to produce drones internally. It is not enough, but we have done it and it continues. As I said, this is after an eight-month pause. This preceded the positive decision of the US Congress. What did we do during these eight months? Everyone should understand that we used everything we could. We transferred what we have in reserves and what we have in warehouses and reserve teams that we need now. We took everything they had, all their weapons,

- Zelensky said.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy statedthat Ukraine has 14 brigades that have been formed for a long time but do not have enough weapons; artillery and other equipment have recently arrived, although it is still far from being fully equipped to give a positive result.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

