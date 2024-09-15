Out of 14 new brigades, even four have not yet been staffed - Zelensky

Ukraine hoped to staff 14 new military brigades with foreign aid packages, but it failed to do so - not even four. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Fareed Zakaria on CNN, UNN reports.

There are many reasons. Firstly, everything (the supply of weapons - ed.) is going rather slowly. Secondly, we need to equip 14 brigades - we still don't have it, and we haven't even equipped four of the brigades in this package. Therefore, we need to produce drones internally. It is not enough, but we have done it and it continues. As I said, this is after an eight-month pause. This preceded the positive decision of the US Congress. What did we do during these eight months? Everyone should understand that we used everything we could. We transferred what we have in reserves and what we have in warehouses and reserve teams that we need now. We took everything they had, all their weapons, - Zelensky said.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy statedthat Ukraine has 14 brigades that have been formed for a long time but do not have enough weapons; artillery and other equipment have recently arrived, although it is still far from being fully equipped to give a positive result.