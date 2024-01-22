"Our unity is our weapon": Zaluzhnyi addressed Ukrainians on the occasion of the Day of Unity

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of Unity, emphasizing the heroism of the defenders who are fighting for Ukraine to be united and independent. Zaluzhnyi wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian soldiers, sailors, sergeants and officers - you know the value of every piece of Ukrainian land better than anyone. Because it is the Ukrainian soldier who is fighting today to keep Ukraine united and independent - Zaluzhnyi wrote.

He reminded that in 1990, thousands of Ukrainians created the Human Chain of Unity, uniting the country and showing the world their desire for freedom.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that today "the chain of Unity is a front line where thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have united in the battle for Independence and Freedom"

"And we know that the whole of Ukraine is fighting with our soldiers. Our unity is our weapon," Zaluzhnyi added.

Recall

Today, January 22, marks the Day of Unity of Ukraine. The event was established in 1999 to commemorate the proclamation of the Act of Unification of the Ukrainian People's Republic and the Western Ukrainian People's Republic in 1919.