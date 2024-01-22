"Our unity is our weapon": Zaluzhnyi addressed Ukrainians on the occasion of the Day of Unity

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 98620 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111286 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141172 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138356 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176652 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171789 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283404 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178231 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167230 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148849 views

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 43217 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 31981 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 65173 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 33645 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 53071 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 98620 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283404 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250932 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236040 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261310 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 53071 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141172 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106979 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106966 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123058 views
"Our unity is our weapon": Zaluzhnyi addressed Ukrainians on the occasion of the Day of Unity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27638 views

On the occasion of Unity Day, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi emphasized the crucial role of unity in the country's struggle for independence and freedom.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of Unity, emphasizing the heroism of the defenders who are fighting for Ukraine to be united and independent. Zaluzhnyi wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian soldiers, sailors, sergeants and officers - you know the value of every piece of Ukrainian land better than anyone. Because it is the Ukrainian soldier who is fighting today to keep Ukraine united and independent

- Zaluzhnyi wrote.

He reminded that in 1990, thousands of Ukrainians created the Human Chain of Unity, uniting the country and showing the world their desire for freedom.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that today "the chain of Unity is a front line where thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have united in the battle for Independence and Freedom"

"And we know that the whole of Ukraine is fighting with our soldiers. Our unity is our weapon," Zaluzhnyi added.

Recall

Today, January 22, marks the Day of Unity of Ukraine. The event was established in 1999 to commemorate the proclamation of the Act of Unification of the Ukrainian People's Republic and the Western Ukrainian People's Republic in 1919.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society

