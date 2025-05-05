Oscar Piastri's Triumph: Hat-trick and Dominant Victory at the Miami Grand Prix

The Australian was ahead of his McLaren teammate Lando Norris. Briton George Russell on Mercedes took third place.

UNN reports with reference to Motorsport and RacingNews365.

Details

Oscar Piastri won the Miami Grand Prix in an absolutely dominant McLaren race, extending his lead in Formula 1. Thus, the Australian racer makes a hat-trick - the victory in Miami was preceded by victories in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Piastri extended his lead in the Formula 1 championship over teammate Lando Norris to 16 points after six stages. - the report says.

Events at the races

Piastri took full advantage of the chaos on the first lap, which caused his teammate Lando Norris to lose many positions. Piastri then outsmarted Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen, after which the Australian secured an undisputed victory.

winning the Grand Prix by more than 35 seconds to third place is an incredible result - said Piastri.

I won the race I really wanted to win. Saturday was a difficult day. The sprint race went the way it did, and qualifying was probably one of the toughest sessions of the year. Winning on Sunday is an impressive result. I was aware enough to avoid Max in the first turn. From that moment on, I knew I had a good advantage in pace. And the car was incredible - Piastri said about the fierce duel with Verstappen.

What the results table looks like

George Russell finished third for Mercedes, but was an impressive 37.644 seconds behind. Max Verstappen - 4th place. Alexander Albon, who finished fifth, ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

Ferrari are the most passive, Formula 1 observers write.

The SF-25 demonstrates its limitations and suffers humiliation from still being the fifth force. The seventh and eighth places of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton deprive Maranello of ambition, while the pressure between the two racers is growing - notes RacingNews365.

Recall

