Orbán's plan to stifle dissent threatens the rule of law - Association of Hungarian Judges
Kyiv • UNN
According to independent judges, Orbán's bill aims to cut funding to civil society and media that receive foreign funding and which the Sovereignty Protection Office (a state body created by Orbán) considers a threat.
The Association of Hungarian Judges has opposed the adoption of the draft law "On Public Transparency" submitted by the Ministry of Justice of the country. This is reported by UNN referring to Bloomberg.
Details
An independent group of judges believes that Hungarian Prime Minister Orban's planned crackdown on civil society and the media violates the rule of law. They believe that the bill, the discussion of which the Hungarian Parliament started this week, "violates the democratic norms of the rule of law, including the separation of powers, the right to legal certainty and access to legal protection."
Critics have compared it to Russian-style repression aimed at eliminating dissent less than a year before elections, where Orban's party is lagging behind a growing opposition in polls.
Legislation that the government says will increase "transparency" and "strengthen" Hungary's sovereignty is incompatible with the constitution, judges say, who also said it violates the right to freedom of association and due process.
Such legal changes not only undermine public confidence in the judiciary and its effectiveness, but also threaten the stability and existence of the democratic institutional system.
Additionally
