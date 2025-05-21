Orbán's plan to stifle dissent threatens the rule of law - Association of Hungarian Judges

$41.490.09
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
Exclusive
11:37 AM • 20263 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 53359 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
09:21 AM • 59246 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
May 21, 06:00 AM • 69109 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 163737 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 89740 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 126630 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 257766 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 87837 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 221516 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

May 21, 06:43 AM • 71362 views

"Sort it out yourselves": NYT found out what Trump told Zelensky after the call with Putin

May 21, 07:01 AM • 114452 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

May 21, 07:20 AM • 105548 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 67050 views

Large-scale fire on the territory of Bila Tserkva CHP: rescuers showed footage of the liquidation

11:46 AM • 40134 views
Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

02:12 PM • 7192 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 163737 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 167144 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 257766 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 221516 views
"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 67341 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

May 21, 07:20 AM • 105838 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 154441 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 116829 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 109861 views
Orbán's plan to stifle dissent threatens the rule of law - Association of Hungarian Judges

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

According to independent judges, Orbán's bill aims to cut funding to civil society and media that receive foreign funding and which the Sovereignty Protection Office (a state body created by Orbán) considers a threat.

Orbán's plan to stifle dissent threatens the rule of law - Association of Hungarian Judges

The Association of Hungarian Judges has opposed the adoption of the draft law "On Public Transparency" submitted by the Ministry of Justice of the country. This is reported by UNN referring to Bloomberg.

Details

An independent group of judges believes that Hungarian Prime Minister Orban's planned crackdown on civil society and the media violates the rule of law. They believe that the bill, the discussion of which the Hungarian Parliament started this week, "violates the democratic norms of the rule of law, including the separation of powers, the right to legal certainty and access to legal protection."

Critics have compared it to Russian-style repression aimed at eliminating dissent less than a year before elections, where Orban's party is lagging behind a growing opposition in polls.

Legislation that the government says will increase "transparency" and "strengthen" Hungary's sovereignty is incompatible with the constitution, judges say, who also said it violates the right to freedom of association and due process.

Such legal changes not only undermine public confidence in the judiciary and its effectiveness, but also threaten the stability and existence of the democratic institutional system.

– said the association, known by the initials MEYBI.

Additionally

The Association of Judges of Hungary emphasizes that such legislative changes as the draft law "On Public Transparency" undermine public confidence in the long term not only in the justice system and its effectiveness, but also threaten the stability and existence of the democratic institutional system.

In Hungary, the discovery of two more alleged "Ukrainian spies" was announced: what is known The Hungarian authorities have announced the discovery of two more alleged "Ukrainian spies." According to the Hungarian special services, these individuals were engaged in activities that threatened the national security of Hungary. Details of the Case According to available information, the two individuals are suspected of collecting information about Hungary's critical infrastructure and transmitting it to Ukrainian intelligence. The Hungarian side claims that the suspects were acting on instructions from Ukrainian intelligence agencies. The Hungarian authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of the alleged spies or provided detailed information about the evidence against them. It is known that both individuals have been detained and are awaiting trial. Reaction of Ukraine Ukrainian authorities have not yet officially commented on the statements made by the Hungarian side. However, it is expected that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will issue a statement in the near future regarding this incident. Background This is not the first time that Hungary has accused Ukrainian citizens of espionage. In the past, similar accusations have been made, which have led to complications in the relations between the two countries. Political Context This incident occurs against the backdrop of tense relations between Ukraine and Hungary, particularly due to differences in views on the war in Ukraine and Hungary's position on sanctions against Russia. The Hungarian government has repeatedly criticized the EU's sanctions policy against Russia and has called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Possible Consequences This incident could further complicate relations between Ukraine and Hungary. It is possible that this will lead to new diplomatic tensions and mutual accusations. In addition, this could affect cooperation between the two countries in various fields. It is important to note that as of the time of writing, the information is based on statements by the Hungarian side and has not been independently verified. Official comments from the Ukrainian side are awaited. 20.05.25, 18:57 • 2516 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

PoliticsNews of the World
