Orban again threatens to veto sanctions against Russia over gas transit

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has once again threatened to veto European Union sanctions against Russia when they are due to be renewed in six months if Ukraine does not resume transit of Russian gas by then, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

If the promise is broken, we will not only propose to lift the sanctions, but we will lift them - Orban said.

Hungary received a guarantee from the EU executive this week to resume transit through Ukraine, Orban told state radio in an interview Friday.

This prompted his government to drop its opposition to the extension of sanctions against Moscow, which requires the consent of all 27 member states of the bloc.

