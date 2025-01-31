Orban again threatens to veto sanctions against Russia over gas transit

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 36346 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 72407 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103618 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106901 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125212 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102650 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130782 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103609 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113342 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 97786 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 25704 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113680 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 31577 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108135 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 36346 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125212 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130782 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163459 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153480 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 5328 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11773 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108135 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113680 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138873 views
Orban again threatens to veto sanctions against Russia over gas transit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35238 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban announced a possible veto of EU sanctions against Russia in 6 months if gas transit does not resume. Hungary received guarantees from the EU to resume transit.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has once again threatened to veto European Union sanctions against Russia when they are due to be renewed in six months if Ukraine does not resume transit of Russian gas by then, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

If the promise is broken, we will not only propose to lift the sanctions, but we will lift them

- Orban said.

Details

Hungary received a guarantee from the EU executive this week to resume transit through Ukraine, Orban told state radio in an interview Friday.

This prompted his government to drop its opposition to the extension of sanctions against Moscow, which requires the consent of all 27 member states of the bloc.

It's official: EU extends economic sanctions against Russia until the end of July27.01.25, 14:31 • 138892 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

