Opening banking secrecy will lead to a decrease in the number of donors - expert

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17538 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 57077 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 43464 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 212824 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191327 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176826 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221674 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249377 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155197 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371658 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 171275 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 62060 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 81120 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44275 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36472 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 16043 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 57077 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 212824 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 172758 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191327 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11595 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20555 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21121 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37533 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45301 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Opening banking secrecy will lead to a decrease in the number of donors - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 163930 views

According to the expert, the opening of banking secrecy to the tax authorities will lead to a decrease in the number of donations and money transfers.

Opening banking secrecy will lead to a decrease in the number of donors - expert

Opening banking secrecy to the tax authorities will lead to a decrease in the number of money transfers, including donations. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Viktor Bobyrenko, head of the expert group of the Bureau of Policy Analysis.

Yes, indeed, if this is implemented or regulated in some way, it may lead to a decrease in the number of transfers, including donations. But it will not affect the fight against corruption or anything else

- Bobyrenko noted.

According to him, Ukrainians will switch to cash after the tax authorities are granted access to banking secrecy.

"This will not lead to an increase in budget revenues, but it will definitely lead to less donations and less communication between people. Mostly, card transfers are made between friends, acquaintances, families, and those in Europe send money to their parents, for example," the expert said.

Add

The idea of disclosing tax banking secrecy was suggested by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, MP Danylo Hetmantsev. Dmytro Oleksiyenko , a member of the Board of ICC Ukraine, a member of the Board of the Association of Taxpayers of Ukraine, said in a comment to UNN that this is Hetmantsev's dream. 

Oleksiyenko also added that Hetmantsev has been systematically destroying the mechanism of banking secrecy in Ukraine since 2019. For this purpose, he, in particular, included the idea of opening the tax authorities' access to Ukrainians' card accounts in the National Revenue Strategy.

Oleksiyenko emphasized that banking secrecy currently protects citizens' money on card accounts from the tax authorities, and that disclosure of banking secrecy would allow taxing everyone and everything. 

Experts have repeatedly pointed out that Hetmantsev is a gray cardinal of the tax service and manages it in manual mode through his people in the State Tax Service of Ukraine, in particular, according to media reports, through his former assistant Yevhen Sokur, who is currently acting as deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. Therefore, by his actions, including the disclosure of bank secrecy, Hetmantsev plays along with the tax authorities and tries to do everything to make them feel like "masters of life.

Later, the National Bank of Ukraine proposed for public discussion amendments to the Rules for the Storage, Protection, Use and Disclosure of Bank Secrecy, approved by the NBU Board resolution of July 14, 2006.

According to the regulator, the changes are related to the need to bring the rules for storing, protecting, using and disclosing banking secrecy in line with the Law of Ukraine "On Banks and Banking Activities" and to improve the procedure for disclosing information constituting banking secrecy to the National Bank of Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90