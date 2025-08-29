One-year-old child injured during Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia district

$41.320.08
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 25052 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 42985 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 112360 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 61604 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 73850 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 110272 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 123654 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 105152 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 117581 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 84652 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Popular news
Merz believes that the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin will not take placeAugust 28, 06:03 PM • 7636 views
Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28: 21 deaths confirmedAugust 28, 06:04 PM • 8650 views
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: Israeli Foreign Ministry reacts to terrorist attackAugust 28, 06:17 PM • 11422 views
Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demands12:54 AM • 6892 views
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without water03:05 AM • 4332 views
Publications
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 25059 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 57969 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 112368 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 196403 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 199129 views
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 126774 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 157053 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 159029 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 149250 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 179822 views
One-year-old child injured during Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

As a result of four attacks by the Russian army on the village of Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia district, a one-year-old boy was injured. Shells hit residential buildings, some of which caught fire, and outbuildings were damaged.

One-year-old child injured during Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia district

A one-year-old child was injured during an enemy attack in the Zaporizhzhia district. The Russian army attacked the village of Malokaterynivka four times: shells hit residential buildings, several of which caught fire. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

Details

According to Ivan Fedorov, the enemy launched 4 strikes on the village of Malokaterynivka, targeting residential buildings. Several private houses caught fire.

A 1-year-old boy was injured. Medics provided the child with all necessary assistance.

- stated the official in his post.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA reported that houses and outbuildings located nearby were damaged by the blast wave.

Two wounded as a result of Russia's morning attack on Zaporizhzhia region27.08.25, 08:11 • 3040 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine