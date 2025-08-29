One-year-old child injured during Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia district

A one-year-old child was injured during an enemy attack in the Zaporizhzhia district. The Russian army attacked the village of Malokaterynivka four times: shells hit residential buildings, several of which caught fire. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

Details

According to Ivan Fedorov, the enemy launched 4 strikes on the village of Malokaterynivka, targeting residential buildings. Several private houses caught fire.

A 1-year-old boy was injured. Medics provided the child with all necessary assistance. - stated the official in his post.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA reported that houses and outbuildings located nearby were damaged by the blast wave.

