One-year-old child injured during Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia district
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of four attacks by the Russian army on the village of Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia district, a one-year-old boy was injured. Shells hit residential buildings, some of which caught fire, and outbuildings were damaged.
A one-year-old child was injured during an enemy attack in the Zaporizhzhia district. The Russian army attacked the village of Malokaterynivka four times: shells hit residential buildings, several of which caught fire. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.
Details
According to Ivan Fedorov, the enemy launched 4 strikes on the village of Malokaterynivka, targeting residential buildings. Several private houses caught fire.
A 1-year-old boy was injured. Medics provided the child with all necessary assistance.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA reported that houses and outbuildings located nearby were damaged by the blast wave.
