One of the heads of the Russian prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war are being tortured is suspected

The Security Service and the National Police have documented war crimes by one of the heads of a Russian prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war are being tortured. He was served a notice of suspicion in absentia. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

For example, , a Russian citizen, Aleksey Khavetsky, deputy head of Correctional Colony No. 7, located in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation, was served with an absentee notice of suspicion.

According to the case file, from at least the end of May 2023 to February 2024, the suspect personally participated in the torture of captured Ukrainian soldiers.

In the dungeons, the victims were tortured with electric shocks and attacked by guard dogs, which the Nazis used to guard the perimeter of the restricted facility. Also, on the orders of Khavetsky, his subordinates regularly beat prisoners and then left them for long periods of time without food, water, or medical care, - the statement said.

In addition, the Russians kept prisoners without warm clothes in frozen cells without heating or at low temperatures in the open air. In this way, Khavetskyi tried to “beat out” the “confessions” the occupiers needed from the victims.

Based on the evidence collected, the SBU investigators served Khavetskyi a notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

