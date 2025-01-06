ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
One of the heads of the Russian prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war are being tortured is suspected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 22774 views

The SBU has served a notice of suspicion in absentia to Oleksiy Khavetskiy, deputy head of Correctional Colony No. 7 in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation. He personally participated in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war from May 2023 to February 2024.

The Security Service and the National Police have documented war crimes by one of the heads of a Russian prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war are being tortured. He was served a notice of suspicion in absentia. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

For example,  , a Russian citizen, Aleksey Khavetsky, deputy head of Correctional Colony No. 7, located in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation, was served with an absentee notice of suspicion.

According to the case file, from at least the end of May 2023 to February 2024, the suspect personally participated in the torture of captured Ukrainian soldiers.

In the dungeons, the victims were tortured with electric shocks and attacked by guard dogs, which the Nazis used to guard the perimeter of the restricted facility. Also, on the orders of Khavetsky, his subordinates regularly beat prisoners and then left them for long periods of time without food, water, or medical care,

- the statement said.

In addition, the Russians kept prisoners without warm clothes in frozen cells without heating or at low temperatures in the open air. In this way, Khavetskyi tried to “beat out” the “confessions” the occupiers needed from the victims.

Based on the evidence collected, the SBU investigators served Khavetskyi a notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

UOC Metropolitan Yelisey receives suspicion in absentia for seizing Izyum30.12.24, 16:26 • 26203 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

