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One of Germany’s powerful power plants was targeted with homemade rockets: damage is likely

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

Homemade explosive and incendiary devices were found at a substation in Brandenburg. There are no casualties or power outages.

One of Germany’s powerful power plants was targeted with homemade rockets: damage is likely

In Germany, explosive devices were discovered at a substation near the Jänschwalde lignite-fired power plant, UNN reports, citing DW and dpa.

Details

According to the Märkische Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, the substation was attacked with homemade rockets "more than once," damaging its infrastructure.

The information about the rocket attack has not yet been officially confirmed; however, police also reported possible damage at the site. Bomb disposal experts neutralized some of the "homemade explosive and incendiary devices," and the investigation was handed over to the state criminal police office. There were no casualties, and there were no power disruptions either. According to police, there was no threat to the public.

Hannover Airport in Germany was temporarily closed because of an unidentified drone11.08.26, 22:51 • 4599 views

Reference

Jänschwalde is the largest power plant in the state of Brandenburg, with a capacity of approximately 1,500 megawatts. In addition to generating electricity, it supplies heat to Cottbus, Peitz, and the industrial complex itself.

Antonina Tumanova

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