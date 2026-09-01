One of Germany’s powerful power plants was targeted with homemade rockets: damage is likely

In Germany, explosive devices were discovered at a substation near the Jänschwalde lignite-fired power plant, UNN reports, citing DW and dpa.

Details

According to the Märkische Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, the substation was attacked with homemade rockets "more than once," damaging its infrastructure.

The information about the rocket attack has not yet been officially confirmed; however, police also reported possible damage at the site. Bomb disposal experts neutralized some of the "homemade explosive and incendiary devices," and the investigation was handed over to the state criminal police office. There were no casualties, and there were no power disruptions either. According to police, there was no threat to the public.

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Reference

Jänschwalde is the largest power plant in the state of Brandenburg, with a capacity of approximately 1,500 megawatts. In addition to generating electricity, it supplies heat to Cottbus, Peitz, and the industrial complex itself.