On the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy is regrouping to intensify assault operations - military

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 22211 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

02:05 PM • 22567 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

12:17 PM • 29566 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

11:54 AM • 45207 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
11:31 AM • 42536 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 42552 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 44790 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 45405 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 144912 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 66802 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
IMF is preparing to allocate about $520 million to Ukraine in a new tranche under the EFF

May 23, 07:58 AM • 24316 views

In Norway, a 135-meter cargo ship dropped anchor in a man's yard

May 23, 08:37 AM • 31439 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 86092 views

Beating of a veteran in Lviv region: 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade demands punishment for attackers

10:16 AM • 15016 views

Trump threatens Apple with 25% duty if iPhones are not manufactured in the USA

12:05 PM • 69048 views
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

02:43 PM • 22211 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 144912 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 241232 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 321576 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 310653 views
"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 5624 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 9868 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 86241 views

Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

May 22, 02:34 PM • 124904 views

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

May 22, 11:16 AM • 166393 views
On the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy is regrouping to intensify assault operations - military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

Russian troops are regrouping in the Novopavlivka direction to increase the number of assault operations. The enemy has also increased air strikes on positions and settlements.

On the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy is regrouping to intensify assault operations - military

In the Novopavlivka direction, Russian invaders are regrouping in order to increase the number of assault operations later. The enemy also increased the number of air strikes on the positions of the Defense Forces and peaceful settlements, said Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, on the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Russian troops in the Novopavlivka direction are regrouping to further increase the number of assault operations

- Voloshyn said. 

The spokesman noted that along with the assault operations, the number of air strikes on the positions of the Defense Forces and settlements did not decrease.

There were no less air strikes there. The enemy launched strikes with guided aerial bombs and unguided aerial missiles on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and on the settlements located there

- Voloshyn said. 

He added that Russian invaders carried out 14 assault operations in the direction of the village of Novosilky and intensified air strikes in the Huliaipil direction.

Near Novosilka, the enemy continues its assault operations, 14 of them have been recorded there over the past day. Also, the enemy resumed assault operations in the Huliaipil direction and is now trying to carry out assault operations in the direction of the settlement of Chervone. There, he carried out one unsuccessful assault, but increased air strikes on Chervone, Huliaipole and some other settlements

 - the spokesman said.

"Also, according to him, in the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out two assault operations and also launched air and missile strikes. The situation was calmer in the Prydniprovsky direction," Voloshyn said. 

Addition

Chief of Staff of the 13th Brigade of the Operational Purpose "Charter" Andriy Pomahaybus reported that in the Kharkiv direction, the Russians are pulling up their personnel closer to the line of combat engagement. This indicates the enemy's preparation for active assault operations.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Ukraine
