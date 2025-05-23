On the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy is regrouping to intensify assault operations - military

In the Novopavlivka direction, Russian invaders are regrouping in order to increase the number of assault operations later. The enemy also increased the number of air strikes on the positions of the Defense Forces and peaceful settlements, said Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, on the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Russian troops in the Novopavlivka direction are regrouping to further increase the number of assault operations - Voloshyn said.

The spokesman noted that along with the assault operations, the number of air strikes on the positions of the Defense Forces and settlements did not decrease.

There were no less air strikes there. The enemy launched strikes with guided aerial bombs and unguided aerial missiles on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and on the settlements located there - Voloshyn said.

He added that Russian invaders carried out 14 assault operations in the direction of the village of Novosilky and intensified air strikes in the Huliaipil direction.

Near Novosilka, the enemy continues its assault operations, 14 of them have been recorded there over the past day. Also, the enemy resumed assault operations in the Huliaipil direction and is now trying to carry out assault operations in the direction of the settlement of Chervone. There, he carried out one unsuccessful assault, but increased air strikes on Chervone, Huliaipole and some other settlements - the spokesman said.

"Also, according to him, in the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out two assault operations and also launched air and missile strikes. The situation was calmer in the Prydniprovsky direction," Voloshyn said.

Addition

Chief of Staff of the 13th Brigade of the Operational Purpose "Charter" Andriy Pomahaybus reported that in the Kharkiv direction, the Russians are pulling up their personnel closer to the line of combat engagement. This indicates the enemy's preparation for active assault operations.