On the night of October 26, Ukraine will switch to winter time

On the night of Sunday, October 26, 2025, Ukrainians will turn their clocks back one hour. The transition to "winter time" will allow for longer sleep, writes UNN.

Details

The transition to winter time will take place on the night from Saturday to Sunday - from October 25 to October 26, 2025, at 4:00 AM: the clock hands should be moved back one hour - that is, from 4:00 to 3:00. At the same time, computers, smartphones, and smartwatches will change the time automatically, while old mobile phones and mechanical watches will have to be adjusted manually.

For reference

"Winter time" is considered astronomically natural, meaning that this time corresponds to the actual position of the Sun. After the clocks are changed, morning will come earlier, it will get dark earlier, and the daily rhythm of most people will become closer to the biological one.

The first attempts to change clocks appeared in 1908 in Great Britain to save coal. In Ukraine, this principle was introduced in 1981, and since 1996, the current system of transitions has been in effect in accordance with Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 509 of 1996, which establishes two transitions each year - to summer and winter time, in order to use daylight hours more rationally at different times of the year.

At the same time, the issue of canceling transitions has been repeatedly discussed in the Verkhovna Rada. Thus, in 2024, the Verkhovna Rada supported the bill on canceling the transition to "daylight saving time." So, at the end of October, Ukrainians were supposed to turn the clocks back for the last time to "winter time" and then there was not supposed to be a transition to "daylight saving time."

After the blocking resolutions were rejected for its signing, the law was still sent to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for signature, but has not yet been signed.

Recall

An analysis of data from 168,870 patients refuted previous assumptions about the impact of clock changes on the frequency of acute myocardial infarctions and treatment outcomes.

