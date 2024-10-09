On October 10, a court in Kyiv will consider a lawsuit filed by the owner of Gulliver against the ARMA over the Duma's statements about the businessman's Russian connections

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
On October 10, a court in Kyiv will consider a lawsuit filed by the owner of Gulliver against the ARMA over the Duma's statements about the businessman's Russian connections

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 143348 views

Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi Court will consider a lawsuit filed by Viktor Polishchuk against the ARMA. Polishchuk is seeking protection of his honor and business reputation, refuting accusations by ARMA Head Olena Duma about his alleged Russian connections.

Tomorrow, October 10, at 14:00, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv will begin consideration of the claim of Viktor Polishchuk, owner of the Gulliver business complex, for the protection of honor, dignity and business reputation against the Asset Recovery and Management Agency over the statement of its head Olena Duma about the businessman's alleged Russian connections, UNN reports.

Details

Viktor Polishchuk filed a lawsuit against the ARMA to protect his honor, dignity and business reputation. In a commentary to UNN, the businessman explainedthat such a step was forced by the statement of the agency's head, Olena Duma, that he and his wife had "close relations with the Kremlin elite." Polishchuk emphasized that this information was fictitious and untrue.

The head of the ARMA, Olena Duma, in response to a request from UNN , explainedthat she accused Polishchuk and his wife of having ties to the "Kremlin elite" because she saw such information in the media.

The businessman's openness to publicly defend his honor, dignity and business reputation because of the official's statement about his possible Russian connections attracted journalists. After researching this topic, they found out that the information that Viktor Polishchuk's wife, Lilia Rizva, was allegedly the niece of the wife of Russian politician Dmitry Medvedev, appeared in 2015-2016. It was disseminated by the then current MP Pavlo Rizanenko in his blogs, but he never provided evidence of this information. UNN asked Rizanenko to provide documents that would confirm his assumptions, but he refused to comment, citing the fact that he has been a non-public figure since 2019.

It can be assumed that Rizanenko's reaction is caused by the fact that he actually has nothing to provide to confirm the widespread theses, and he was simply "working out" his goals in 2015-2016 .

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv will decide whether the statements made by the Head of ARMA, Olena Duma, were substantiated or whether to force her to publicly refute the allegations against Viktor Polishchuk. The outcome of this trial may have an important impact on the public's future attitude to such statements by public officials, and may also make it impossible for the Polishchuk family to make similar accusations in the future.

Lilia Podolyak

kyivKyiv

