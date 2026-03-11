Olya Polyakova presented a new hit "Cha-Cha" for the romantic comedy "When Will You Break Up?"

Olya Polyakova presented a new song "Cha-Cha", which became the official soundtrack to the romantic comedy "When will you break up?". This was reported by UNN with reference to the artist's You-Tube.

Details

The track is available not only on the singer's official YouTube channel and all popular music streaming services. "Cha-Cha" is a light, ironic and dynamic composition that not only preserves the signature style of Polyakova's bright pop singles, but at the same time adds a cinematic component to emphasize the atmosphere of the film. The track was created specifically for the film by director Oleksiy Komarovsky.

According to the authors' idea, the song exquisitely conveys the character of the comedy - exciting, playful and with a touch of provocation. The composition has already attracted the attention of listeners and is actively discussed on social networks. The fiery rhythm and melodiousness of the track have every chance to make "Cha-Cha" a hit of the spring-summer season of 2026.

