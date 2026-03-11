Olya Polyakova presented a new hit "Cha-Cha" for the romantic comedy "When Will You Break Up?"

$43.900.1750.710.17
March 10, 05:36 PM • 20736 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
March 10, 03:44 PM • 73736 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
March 10, 03:25 PM • 55861 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
March 10, 02:11 PM • 37314 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
March 10, 12:33 PM • 42894 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
March 10, 11:27 AM • 34662 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
March 10, 11:25 AM • 58085 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
March 10, 08:20 AM • 64843 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 54630 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
March 9, 07:03 PM • 86058 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 30472 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?
March 10, 03:44 PM • 73705 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
March 10, 03:25 PM • 55838 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
March 10, 11:25 AM • 58071 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 10, 08:20 AM • 64835 views
Olya Polyakova presented a new hit "Cha-Cha" for the romantic comedy "When Will You Break Up?"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2442 views

The singer presented an ironic song for Komarovsky's film "When Will You Break Up?". The track is available on YouTube and all streaming services.

Olya Polyakova presented a new hit "Cha-Cha" for the romantic comedy "When Will You Break Up?"

Olya Polyakova presented a new song "Cha-Cha", which became the official soundtrack to the romantic comedy "When will you break up?". This was reported by UNN with reference to the artist's You-Tube.

Details

The track is available not only on the singer's official YouTube channel and all popular music streaming services. "Cha-Cha" is a light, ironic and dynamic composition that not only preserves the signature style of Polyakova's bright pop singles, but at the same time adds a cinematic component to emphasize the atmosphere of the film. The track was created specifically for the film by director Oleksiy Komarovsky.

According to the authors' idea, the song exquisitely conveys the character of the comedy - exciting, playful and with a touch of provocation. The composition has already attracted the attention of listeners and is actively discussed on social networks. The fiery rhythm and melodiousness of the track have every chance to make "Cha-Cha" a hit of the spring-summer season of 2026.

We remind you that earlier we wrote about how Olya Polyakova published a photo in a bikini, demonstrating her toned figure. The singer denied using "Ozempic", noting that her shape is the result of training and nutrition.

Stanislav Karmazin

