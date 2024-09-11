Olena Zelenska: underground schools are a necessary security measure in times of war

The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska emphasized that underground schools were a forced response to the inability to ensure the safety of students in regular educational institutions during the war, My-Ukraine writes, UNN reports .

Details

“This is now one of the answers to what we should do with education in the regions close to the frontline. It is impossible for a child to run safely to a shelter. And it is impossible to continue studying for the fourth year (soon to be) constantly online,” Zelenska said. She added that the level of education in Ukraine is falling, and the longer schools do not work as usual, the more children lose the quality of education.

Zelenska acknowledged that underground schools are a temporary solution that meets the realities of life in the frontline regions: “As a response to such conditions, yes, it seems to me that this is a way out. Of course, none of us would want our children to sit in an underground shelter all day. But as a temporary thing, I think it is possible. And let's just hope that as soon as possible these premises will be used for some other needs. It will be possible to make gyms, art halls, anything.”

The First Lady also emphasized the importance of finding new solutions to ensure quality education in times of war: “If someone comes up with another idea, it should be considered so that as many children as possible can return to school.”

Zelenskaya expressed hope that Ukrainian schoolchildren would soon be able to return to regular classrooms filled with sunlight.

Olena Zelenska discusses humanitarian tasks for Ukraine with ambassadors' spouses: the Presidential Administration provides details