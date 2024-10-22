Oleksiy Kuleba: Defense measures will be strengthened in Odesa region ports
Kyiv • UNN
Oleksiy Kuleba announced that security measures at the seaports of Odesa region will be enhanced. It is also planned to enhance personnel safety, restore infrastructure and ensure the stable operation of the Ukrainian Sea Corridor.
Defense measures will be enhanced in the seaports of Odesa region, with a focus on personnel safety and infrastructure restoration, said Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine, UNN reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Reconstruction.
Details
Kuleba emphasized that the stable operation of Ukrainian ports and the Ukrainian Sea Corridor is a guarantee of food stability in the world. Therefore, the safety of ports, personnel and vessels is a top priority.
We are strengthening defense measures in every port. We are implementing additional actions that will increase the level of defense and security. It is also necessary to provide additional protection for the personnel of enterprises on the territory of the seaport, including the arrangement of mobile shelters
Kuleba also said that additional funds will be allocated to restore the infrastructure of the Odesa port. In particular, this will include the modernization of key facilities and strengthening the overall security of the port areas.
According to the Ministry of Reconstruction, 86 ships are currently waiting to enter the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi, with almost 2 million tons of cargo to be exported. Despite Russia's regular shelling of Ukrainian infrastructure, including civilian courts and grain storage facilities, Ukraine continues to be a guarantor of the world's food security. In total, more than 2,800 vessels have called at the three ports since the launch of the Ukrainian Corridor, transporting products to more than 50 countries.
Since the beginning of the war, Russia has carried out more than 50 attacks on Ukrainian ports, which have damaged more than 300 port infrastructure facilities and 23 civilian vessels. More than 100 thousand tons of agricultural products were destroyed.