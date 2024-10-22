Oleksiy Kuleba: Defense measures will be strengthened in Odesa region ports

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 25173 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 122942 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 177892 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 111680 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 347368 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 175183 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145990 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196464 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125320 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108301 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Oleksiy Kuleba: Defense measures will be strengthened in Odesa region ports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70624 views

Oleksiy Kuleba announced that security measures at the seaports of Odesa region will be enhanced. It is also planned to enhance personnel safety, restore infrastructure and ensure the stable operation of the Ukrainian Sea Corridor.

Oleksiy Kuleba: Defense measures will be strengthened in Odesa region ports

Defense measures will be enhanced in the seaports of Odesa region, with a focus on personnel safety and infrastructure restoration, said Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine, UNN reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Reconstruction.

Details

Kuleba emphasized that the stable operation of Ukrainian ports and the Ukrainian Sea Corridor is a guarantee of food stability in the world. Therefore, the safety of ports, personnel and vessels is a top priority.

We are strengthening defense measures in every port. We are implementing additional actions that will increase the level of defense and security. It is also necessary to provide additional protection for the personnel of enterprises on the territory of the seaport, including the arrangement of mobile shelters

- He said.

Kuleba also said that additional funds will be allocated to restore the infrastructure of the Odesa port. In particular, this will include the modernization of key facilities and strengthening the overall security of the port areas.

According to the Ministry of Reconstruction, 86 ships are currently waiting to enter the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi, with almost 2 million tons of cargo to be exported. Despite Russia's regular shelling of Ukrainian infrastructure, including civilian courts and grain storage facilities, Ukraine continues to be a guarantor of the world's food security. In total, more than 2,800 vessels have called at the three ports since the launch of the Ukrainian Corridor, transporting products to more than 50 countries.

Since the beginning of the war, Russia has carried out more than 50 attacks on Ukrainian ports, which have damaged more than 300 port infrastructure facilities and 23 civilian vessels. More than 100 thousand tons of agricultural products were destroyed.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

