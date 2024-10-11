Oleksandr Balanutsa dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Balanutsa from the post of Deputy Defense Minister on Umerov's recommendation. He was replaced by Boev, who will be responsible for European integration.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Oleksandr Balanutsa from the post of Deputy Defense Minister, he will continue his diplomatic career, the press service of the Defense Ministry reported on Friday, UNN reports.
"On the proposal of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, the government dismissed Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Balanutsa from his post," the Defense Ministry said in a statement
The head of the ministry, Rustem Umerov, thanked Balanucka for his work and his contribution to the ministry. It is noted that he will continue his diplomatic career in the future.
Addendum
Oleksandr Balanutsa was appointed to the position on May 17, 2024 and was responsible for European integration.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, on the proposal of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, appointed Serhiy Boyev as Deputy Defense Minister for European Integration.