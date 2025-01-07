“Okhmatdyt will sign a contract with the NHSU: what will change for patients

From the beginning of 2025, the National Children's Hospital "Ohmatdyt" will officially switch to a contracting system with the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) and join the single medical space. This was reported by the National Children's Hospital "Ohmatdyt" on its official Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

"Since the new year, our hospital has been operating under the rules of financing under the Medical Guarantee Program (MGP) and providing medical services to the public for a fee from legal entities and individuals. This is an important step towards a more transparent and efficient healthcare delivery system," the post reads.

Among the main changes for patients, the contract provides for free healthcare services for the population: all medical services included in the contracted PMG packages will be provided to patients free of charge at the expense of the state budget in the presence of an electronic referral from the attending/family doctor.

Paid medical services will be provided to the public:

-for a fee from legal entities and individuals;

-without a doctor's referral, unless a referral is not required by law;

-under contracts with legal entities.

It is reported that the accession of the NSCCH "Okhmatdyt" to the unified NHS financing system will allow the hospital to operate under transparent and uniform rules for all medical institutions in the country, providing a clear understanding of patients what medical services will be provided free of charge and what may require payment.

Thanks to this step, the hospital will be able to use financial resources more efficiently, which will help improve the quality and accessibility of medical services for children.

Recall

The Government will allocate UAH 2.6 billion to renovate 15 medical institutions, including the restoration of Okhmatdyt. The Affordable Medicines program will receive a record UAH 6.6 billion and 30 new active ingredients.