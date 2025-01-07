“Okhmatdyt will sign a contract with the NHSU: what will change for patients

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 129695 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
05:55 PM • 38311 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 99823 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 102236 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147955 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171445 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 181266 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 129695 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134592 views

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

“Okhmatdyt will sign a contract with the NHSU: what will change for patients

“Okhmatdyt will sign a contract with the NHSU: what will change for patients

Kyiv  •  UNN

Starting in 2025, the National Specialized Hospital “Okhmatdyt” will be contracted by the NHS and will join the single medical space. The changes provide for free services under a doctor's referral within the primary healthcare system and paid services without a referral.

From the beginning of 2025, the National Children's Hospital "Ohmatdyt" will officially switch to a contracting system with the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) and join the single medical space. This was reported by the National Children's Hospital "Ohmatdyt" on its official Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details 

"Since the new year, our hospital has been operating under the rules of financing under the Medical Guarantee Program (MGP) and providing medical services to the public for a fee from legal entities and individuals. This is an important step towards a more transparent and efficient healthcare delivery system," the post reads.

Among the main changes for patients, the contract provides for free healthcare services for the population: all medical services included in the contracted PMG packages will be provided to patients free of charge at the expense of the state budget in the presence of an electronic referral from the attending/family doctor. 

Paid medical services will be provided to the public:

-for a fee from legal entities and individuals;

-without a doctor's referral, unless a referral is not required by law;

-under contracts with legal entities.

It is reported that the accession of the NSCCH "Okhmatdyt" to the unified NHS financing system will allow the hospital to operate under transparent and uniform rules for all medical institutions in the country, providing a clear understanding of patients what medical services will be provided free of charge and what may require payment.

Thanks to this step, the hospital will be able to use financial resources more efficiently, which will help improve the quality and accessibility of medical services for children. 

Recall 

The Government will allocate UAH 2.6 billion to renovate 15 medical institutions, including the restoration of Okhmatdyt. The Affordable Medicines program will receive a record UAH 6.6 billion and 30 new active ingredients.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

