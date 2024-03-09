$41.340.03
Oil spill discovered in California

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33435 views

An oil slick 4 kilometers long and 800 meters wide was discovered off the coast of Huntington, California, and the Coast Guard and other agencies are investigating its origin.

Oil spill discovered in California

The California Coast Guard is investigating an oil spill off the coast of Huntington, California. The oil slick is 4 kilometers long and 800 meters wide, and was discovered by a Coast Guard helicopter flying over the area at sunrise. There are two oil drilling platforms nearby, but it is unclear where the emissions are coming from. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN .

Details

Officials investigate the oil slick. A unified team was formed to identify its origin, which did not seem to have expanded since it was first discovered.

It does not appear to be a crude oil spill - it could be the result of natural seepage - and federal and state teams have been dispatched to the area to determine the source.

We are making every effort to find out what it is, because we don't know what it is As far as we can tell, it is not a spill

said Richard Brahm, petty officer of the U.S. Coast Guard.

According to the Coast Guard statement, the Coast Guard first received reports of an "unknown substance" in the water Thursday evening after dark and sent a team by boat and helicopter at first light Friday morning.

Russian tanker under sanctions docks in China to unload Russian oil - Reuters07.03.24, 15:00 • 30581 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

