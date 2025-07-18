Oil prices barely changed amid disruptions in Iraq and fears of US tariffs

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:31 PM • 106605 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 104191 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 90279 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 12:10 PM • 113112 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
July 17, 10:24 AM • 108314 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 102297 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 454125 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 171187 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 168466 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 119356 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.4m/s
80%
746mm
Popular news
It's not a matter of hours, but days and weeks: Merz explained when Ukraine will be able to receive Patriot systemsJuly 17, 07:29 PM • 9328 views
Slovakia will support the 18th package of sanctions against Russia tomorrow - FicoJuly 17, 07:53 PM • 12471 views
Legendary extreme athlete who jumped from the stratosphere and broke the sound barrier has diedJuly 17, 09:17 PM • 31423 views
Moscow attacked by drones: Russians complain about sounds of explosions, Vnukovo airport introduced "Carpet" plan11:40 PM • 16107 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out, there is destruction and an injured person02:58 AM • 14930 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 106606 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 122133 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 134949 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 318159 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 454125 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
White House
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 35930 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 48556 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 165580 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 228987 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 243647 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Truth Social
The Hill

Oil prices barely changed amid disruptions in Iraq and fears of US tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

Brent and WTI crude futures changed little after rising due to drone attacks on oil fields in Iraqi Kurdistan. Uncertainty over US tariff policy and plans to increase production are weighing on the market.

Oil prices barely changed amid disruptions in Iraq and fears of US tariffs

Oil prices were little changed on Friday after rising in the previous session on fears that drone attacks on oil fields in northern Iraq would lead to supply cuts, as well as concerns about a possible decline in demand amid uncertainty over US customs policy, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures fell 4 cents, or 0.06%, to $69.48 a barrel at 02:39 GMT (05:39 Kyiv time). US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 3 cents, or 0.04%, to $67.51 a barrel.

Four days of drone attacks on oil fields in Iraqi Kurdistan, which halted half of the region's production, supported prices, pushing both contracts up by $1 on Thursday.

In addition, seasonal travel demand supported the market. In the first two weeks of July, global oil demand averaged 105.2 million barrels per day, up 600,000 barrels per day from a year earlier, and broadly in line with forecasts, JPMorgan analysts noted in a research note.

However, uncertainty over the final US customs policy, which is unlikely to be settled until after August 1, is weighing on the market, along with plans by major oil producers to lift production restrictions, which will lead to increased supply as seasonal summer demand in the Northern Hemisphere ends. This week, Brent and WTI oil prices fell by more than 1%.

"Short-term oil market fundamentals remain favorable, with the market expected to remain quite tight during this quarter before supply begins to increase compared to the last three months of the year," ING analysts noted in their note.

Oil production in semi-autonomous Kurdistan has fallen by 140,000-150,000 barrels per day, two energy officials said, which is more than half of the region's usual production level of about 280,000 barrels per day.

Officials pointed to Iranian-backed militias as the likely cause of this week's attacks on oil fields in Iraqi Kurdistan, although no group has claimed responsibility.

Despite the attacks, the Iraqi federal government said on Thursday that Iraqi Kurdistan would resume oil exports via pipeline to Turkey after a two-year hiatus.

Iraqi oil fields under attack by unknown drones for several days16.07.25, 18:05 • 3976 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude
JPMorgan Chase
Iraq
Turkey
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9