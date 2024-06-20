Oil depots in Adygea and Tambov region in Russia were attacked at night - Russian media

Drones attacked oil depots in Adygea and the Tambov region in the Russian Federation at night, according to Russian Telegram channels.

Details

It is reported that as a result of the night arrival of drones at the Lukoil-yugnefteprodukt refinery in the village of Enem in the takhtamukai District of Adygea, a fire started. Previously, no one was injured.

It is also noted that by morning the platonovskaya oil depot near the village of platonovka near Tambov caught fire.

In addition, Telegram channels reported on the arrival at the afipsky refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, the operational staff of the region denied this.

The Ministry of defense of the Russian Federation claims that during the night their air defense "intercepted" and "destroyed" in the Russian Federation 6 UAVs over the territory of the Republic Adygea, 3 UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk Region , 3 UAVs over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory, 1 UAV over the territory of the Rostov Region, 1 UAV over the territory of the Belgorod region and 1 UAV over the territory of the Orel region.