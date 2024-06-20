$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Oil depots in Adygea and Tambov region in Russia were attacked at night - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 45882 views

During the night, drones attacked oil depots in Adygea and the Tambov region of Russia and caused fires, while the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Russian air defense systems allegedly intercepted several drones over several regions.

Oil depots in Adygea and Tambov region in Russia were attacked at night - Russian media

Drones attacked oil depots in Adygea and the Tambov region in the Russian Federation at night, according to Russian Telegram channels.

Details

It is reported that as a result of the night arrival of drones at the Lukoil-yugnefteprodukt refinery in the village of Enem in the takhtamukai District of Adygea, a fire started. Previously, no one was injured.

It is also noted that by morning the platonovskaya oil depot near the village of platonovka near Tambov caught fire.

In addition, Telegram channels reported on the arrival at the afipsky refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, the operational staff of the region denied this.

The Ministry of defense of the Russian Federation claims that during the night their air defense "intercepted" and "destroyed" in the Russian Federation 6 UAVs over the territory of the Republic Adygea, 3 UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk Region , 3 UAVs over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory, 1 UAV over the territory of the Rostov Region, 1 UAV over the territory of the Belgorod region and 1 UAV over the territory of the Orel region.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Telegram
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Poland
Brent
