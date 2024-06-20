Report a drone attack on an oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation

Russian media report that drones attacked the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory. This is reported by The Telegram channel Astra, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that residents of the village of Enem in Adygea and the village of Afipsky in the Krasnodar Territory reported explosions and fires.

The Kuban operational staff said that"information about the fire at the Afipsky refinery is not reliable.

Telegram channel Astra posted a video of the fire at the refinery and noted that the authorities are silent.

