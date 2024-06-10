Drones tried to attack refineries in the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation - rossmi

Drones tried to attack an oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation on the night of June 10. This is reported by the Russian media, reports UNN.

RIA-Novosti, with reference to the regional authorities, wrote that a UAV attack on infrastructure facilities was prevented in the Yaroslavl region. Regional governor Mikhail evraev has not yet commented on the information.

Meanwhile, The Mash publication wrote about an attempt to attack three drones on an oil refinery in the region. According to them, from 3 to 5 am, the Russian air defense allegedly destroyed drones on approach to the Regional Center.

According to Mash, this is the fourth attack on the Yaroslavl region. The last one was in March 2024.

According to Pyotr Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, the Novo-Yaroslavl oil refinery (Slavneft-Yanos JSC), which produces 15 million tons of oil a year, was attacked.

It is located at a distance of almost 1 thousand km from the border of Ukraine.

