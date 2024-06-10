Russia is restless again: Kazan airport is closed due to a drone threat, a large fire in Samara

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Russia is restless again: Kazan airport is closed due to a drone threat, a large fire in Samara

Kyiv

In Russia, Kazan airport was temporarily closed due to the threat of a drone attack, while a large fire broke out in a two-story hangar in Samara.

In the Russian Federation, there is again unrest: Kazan airport was closed due to the "threat of a UAV attack", and in Samara - a large-scale fire in a two-story hangar, according to Russian Telegram channels and media, writes UNN.

Details

Kazan airport was temporarily closed: flights are not accepted or sent "for security reasons". According to the Russian Telegram channel SHOT, this is due to "the threat of a UAV attack.

"The sky over Kazan was closed again. The airport is closed. Flights heading to Kazan airport have been redirected to alternate airfields in begishevo and Samara, "the local Telegram channel notes.

In Samara, meanwhile, thick smoke was noticed, eyewitnesses show photos and videos of the fire from different parts of the city. Local audiences reported that a lumber warehouse was allegedly on fire.

According to the Ministry of emergency situations of the Russian Federation in the Samara region, as noted, they received a report of a fire in a furniture shop in Samara. And on the spot it was established that "a two-story hangar is burning, there is a threat of spread, the fire area is 500 square meters.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

