Russia is restless again: Kazan airport is closed due to a drone threat, a large fire in Samara

In the Russian Federation, there is again unrest: Kazan airport was closed due to the "threat of a UAV attack", and in Samara - a large-scale fire in a two-story hangar, according to Russian Telegram channels and media, writes UNN.

Details

Kazan airport was temporarily closed: flights are not accepted or sent "for security reasons". According to the Russian Telegram channel SHOT, this is due to "the threat of a UAV attack.

"The sky over Kazan was closed again. The airport is closed. Flights heading to Kazan airport have been redirected to alternate airfields in begishevo and Samara, "the local Telegram channel notes.

In Samara, meanwhile, thick smoke was noticed, eyewitnesses show photos and videos of the fire from different parts of the city. Local audiences reported that a lumber warehouse was allegedly on fire.

According to the Ministry of emergency situations of the Russian Federation in the Samara region, as noted, they received a report of a fire in a furniture shop in Samara. And on the spot it was established that "a two-story hangar is burning, there is a threat of spread, the fire area is 500 square meters.

Ukrainian drones attacked the tug "Engineer Smirnov" and the barge "Section-179" of the russian federation in the Taganrog Bay