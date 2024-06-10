Ukrainian drones attacked the tug "Engineer Smirnov" and the barge "Section-179" of the russian federation in the Taganrog Bay

Ukrainian armed forces drones attacked a russian tugboat and barge in the Taganrog Bay. This is reported by rossmi, reports UNN.

The russian federation announced a drone attack on the tug "Engineer Smirnov" and the barge "Section-179" in the Taganrog Bay.

The captain of the tug reported that as a result of the attack, the exchange had minor damage above the waterline, and the tug's windows were broken. Two crew members also received shrapnel wounds

Taganrog Bay is located in the north-eastern part of the Sea of Azov and is its largest bay.

Russia lost 1,190 military personnel in a day